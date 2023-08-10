Tom Brady sends love after Peyton Manning’s touching Demaryius Thomas tribute

Denver Broncos legend Peyton Manning paid tribute to his former teammate Demaryius Thomas on social media, and Tom Brady loved everything about it.

Manning posted a photo of Thomas on his Instagram page as he continues to lead the charge for the Demaryius Thomas Scholarship with Georgia Tech. Thomas lost his life due to complications with a seizure disorder in December 2021.

Peyton Manning posted his tribute and as expected, many fans loved what he said, with Tom Brady liking it as well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tom Brady sends love for Peyton Manning's Demaryius Thomas post

Many still can't believe that the former star receiver is no longer alive, but his memory remains alive and well as Peyton shared this post on his Instagram page.

Many fans commented on the post, one being Tom Brady, who replied with three heart emojis.

Brady's response to Manning's post.

Thomas' memory will live long in the memory, and with Manning continuing to do the scholarship each year, he will not soon be forgotten.

Demaryius Thomas was a star receiver in the NFL

Denver Broncos

Thomas was a slow burn in the NFL in his first two years as he didn't surpass 551 yards in either season, but once Peyton Manning came to Denver, he transformed into one of the best receivers in football.

With Manning's arrival, Demaryius Thomas became Peyton's go-to guy, and what would follow would be a four-year period of absolute dominance.

From 2012 through to 2015, Thomas had four consecutive 1,300-yard seasons and three times had double-digit receiving touchdowns. He also had four Pro Bowl nods in five seasons and two All-Pro selections as well.

Thomas was an integral part of the Broncos team that had back-to-back 13-3 seasons followed by a 12-4 season. He also played a role in the Super Bowl victory that would ultimately be Manning's perfect send-off into retirement.

At the peak of his powers, there was no one better than Thomas, and he last played in the NFL in 2019 for the New York Jets.

With Manning keeping his memory alive with the scholarship each year, Thomas be remembered for a long time.