"The cheese people are coming" - Tom Brady issues warning for Aaron Rodgers and Packers fans ahead of blockbuster clash

Tom Brady has been in so many big games in his illustrious NFL career and the Week 3 clash versus the Green Bay Packers is another one. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will face Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay at Raymond James Stadium in an NFC clash. Brady took to social media to share his feelings regarding the game itself.

The three-time NFL MVP tweeted a cartoon of himself on a ship with various cheese boats coming after him with the caption:

"The cheese people are coming!"

The 45-year-old quarterback has faced the Packers seven times in his career, five of which were as a member of the New England Patriots. With the Patriots, he threw for 1,129 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions. In those games, the Patriots were 3 - 2 with him under center.

Since joining the Buccaneers in March 2020, he's crossed paths with the Packers just twice. The Tampa Bay quarterback squared off against Rodgers and the Packers in his first season in Week 6 2020. He and the Buccaneers won the game 38 - 10 at home over the Packers. Surprisingly, Rodgers has only beaten Brady once in his career, although the two haven't met that often. Brady is currently 3-1 against Rodgers (4-1, if you count Rodgers coming off the bench once).

Their last encounter was in the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field and it was a game to remember.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field

Tom Brady - NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

In the NFC Championship game back in the 2020 season, Tom Brady threw for 280 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. The Buccaneers won the game 31- 26. Aaron Rodgers threw for 346 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the loss.

While Sunday's Week 3 matchup is about the Packers and the Buccaneers, the game has sentimental value too. This is likely to be the last time we'll see Brady and Rodgers on the same field, in the regular season that is.

Should they face one another in the postseason, it would be the second time in three seasons. We will see how Sunday's matchup fares as Rodgers looks for his second all-time win against Tom Brady.

