The smile on Tom Brady's face conveyed the gratitude and happiness that he felt. After more than 20 years, the NFL did not see Tom Brady starting as a quarterback and it felt like the end of an era. However, for the fans of the New England Patriots, that moment came some years ago.

When the greatest quarterback to pull on their uniform, or any uniform for that matter, left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it left a void that has not healed until now. But with his return and them getting a chance to honor his contributions, it seemed as if the wound was healing a bit.

Tom Brady finds it surreal watching the New England Patriots on opening day instead of playing in the game

The quarterback was honored by the New England Patriots for bringing all six of their Super Bowls and establishing a dynasty unparalleled in the modern era. Wearing his old number 12 Patriots uniform, he was emotional and proud in equal measure.

Now a minority owner with the Las Vegas Raiders, he is technically rooting for a different team in the AFC other than the Patriots. However, New England will always be in his heart as he admitted that they are among his favorite teams that he will continue supporting. He acknowledged that it is not the same as playing every day. Even then, he was thankful it was thing of the past. Speaking on the sidelines, he said,

"It's not as fun as playing, I'm sure of that. But I'm so happy to kind of put that part of my life to bed and move on to other things. So I'm cheering on a couple of my favorite teams and you know, I love seeing this be a competitive game or playing against a good Eagle team and it's gonna be a great second half."

Tom Brady thanks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for giving him perspective after leaving the New England Patriots

Even as he thanked the fans, it was evident from what Tom Brady said that he needed to leave the Patriots after 20 years in New England. He said that going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave him a new perspective in the three years he was there.

However, that did not stop him from thanking all the fans who came out and those who could not make it to thank him in person. We are sure that the feeling is mutual from the Patriots fanbase.