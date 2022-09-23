Tom Brady should have kept his mouth shut before Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore fight, claims Shannon Sharpe

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a hard-fought win versus the New Orleans Saints in Week Two but it was overshadowed by a real fight. Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore went at it after one another physically on the field.

Lattimore and the Buccaneers quarterback got into a verbal argument, only for Evans to enter from the sidelines and attack Lattimore. This didn't sit well with Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

On the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed, Sharpe said the 45-year-old quarterback needed to be quiet prior to the altercation, saying:

"And he's like, okay, hey, this is what I saw. They appeal it to you two guys and boom, it is what it is. Or sometimes maybe it's a fine but no, it's not that. Mike Evans deserved to be suspended for doing what he did and again blamed Tom Brady for putting Mike Evans in this situation."

"I know you did. Because you understand what happened. This would have never happened. Had Tom Brady kept his mouth shut and not approached Marshawn Lattimore and kept proceeding the way he was going, which was talked to the bat judge."

Evans spoke to the officials after the incident, with him appearing to explain his rationale as:

“That’s Tom Brady, what do you want me to do?”

MIKE EVANS SAID “THAT’S TOM BRADY, WHAT YOU WANT ME TO DO” MIKE EVANS SAID “THAT’S TOM BRADY, WHAT YOU WANT ME TO DO”😆😆😆😆😆😆 https://t.co/Y6tSFsPabg

The wideout further discussed his ejection to the media in the locker room after the Buccaneers' win over the Saints:

“It gets spicy when you come to New Orleans."

Evans added:

“All I see is Lattimore punching Lee [Fournette] in the face or something like that and then pushed Tom. That’s all I saw. I just pushed him.”

For their part in the fight, both Evans and Lattimore were suspended for a game.

Evans and Brady in the Saints game and impact of his suspension

Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Before his ejection, Evans had three receptions for 61 yards receiving in the game while Brady threw for 190 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The Buccaneers' victory snapped a four-game losing streak versus the Saints.

The quarterback will be without Evans for their NFC showdown versus Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at home in Week Three.

In three career games against the Packers, Evans has seven receptions for 92 receiving yards. We'll see if the Buccaneers can win two in a row versus Green Bay.

