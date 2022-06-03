WATCH: Tom Brady showboats insane golf skills to prove haters wrong

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has taken to social media to prove all his haters wrong. In a video posted on his social media pages, the 44-year-old superstar is seen juggling a golf ball with the end of one of his clubs.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ posted the video on his Instagram and Twitter pages in what is an ad for FTX Official, a digital asset exchange platform. In the post, the Tampa Bay quarterback wrote that he is tired of people saying that his golf videos are fake and went about debunking it.

In what is a rather fun and unique way, the 44-year-old is juggling a golf ball on his club in what is clearly a photoshopped and edited video. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is just having a little fun with his haters out there.

Watch the video below:

The Buccaneers quarterback has been quite involved on social media since his move from New England. Fans have gotten to see a different side to, arguably, the greatest player ever to play the game.

Story continues below ad

Known for his superb golf skills, the 44-year-old is clearly having fun at his own expense in the video. And he is doing it while promoting the digital asset exchange platform at the same time.

It is the quarterback not taking himself too seriously that is winning over many fans who had previously made up their minds about him in a negative way.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers win 'The Match'

Story continues below ad

Tom Brady at the Capital One's The Match VI

In the sixth installment of the annual charity event called 'The Match', it was Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers who took home the spoils, over Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Rodgers sealed the win with a superb putt on the final hole, the second consecutive time he has done so as the lead changed throughout the day.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



throws a dart and sinks the birdie putt to win the match for him and What a finish @AaronRodgers12 throws a dart and sinks the birdie putt to win the match for him and @TomBrady What a finish 💥@AaronRodgers12 throws a dart and sinks the birdie putt to win the match for him and @TomBrady. https://t.co/jb0DD1dAqM

Story continues below ad

The lead-up to the golfing event provided plenty of talking points as the trash talk started rather early, especially with Brady and Josh Allen. But it was the Buccaneers quarterback who had the last laugh.

It was a superb outing from all involved with Brady and Rodgers coming out on top after 12 long holes of great golf play, trash talk and everything in between.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far