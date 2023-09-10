Tom Brady shows gratitude to Kraft family and Patriots fans upon his return to Foxborough Stadium

Tom Brady received a nice ceremony from the New England Patriots to celebrate his career with the team. The now-retired quarterback won six rings with the franchise before moving South to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spending the final three years of his career in Florida.

Brady, who sat next to Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the course of the game, received a nice gift from Kraft, who said that the team would waive the five-year wait and place the quarterback in the Patriots Hall of Fame over the next spring. The ceremony will take place on June 12 - or 6/12, meaning six rings for #12.

During Brady's speech during halftime, he showed gratitude to the Kraft family for what they did for him:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Thank you Kraft family, coach Belichick all the staff, the coaches, my teammates, you fans, nobody 23 years ago would have imagined that this journey would bring us here today. We had six championships, we had a lot of countless memories in this stadium, celebrating wins against great teams in Foxborough weather, like today, where we love, love seeing the opponents come in and be a little worried about what the conditions were gonna be like. One thing I am sure of and that will never change is that I am a Patriot for life. Thank you guys for an incredible day.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Tom Brady's impact with the New England Patriots

Tom Brady played for the New England Patriots for two decades and dominated the league during this period. Four years after he left the team, his impact on fans is as good as ever - nobody forgets the only player to win six Super Bowls with one team.

Tom Brady, a 6th-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, went on to become the unanimous greatest player of all time during a playing career that extended to his 45 years of age.

No other franchise has more rings than the Patriots (the Steelers are tied), and that's mainly because of Brady and Bill Belichick. With seven rings, he will always be regarded as the greatest of all time, whether you like him or not.