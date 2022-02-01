"People want to be in front of the news" - Tom Brady shuts down retirement reports 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's future has been heavily discussed and debated over the past few days.

It all stemmed from NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Jeff Darlington's claims that the quarterback had decided to call it a day on his NFL career after 22 years. As tributes poured in for the seven-time Super Bowl champion, reports refuting the claim surfaced online.

Tom Brady Sr., the quarterback's father, and his long-term agent Don Yee told reporters that the veteran hadn't made a concrete decision and will be the first to let everyone know when he does.

Mike Giardi @MikeGiardi #Buccaneers Checked in with Tom Brady Sr. who tells me, and I quote, "This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong." #TomBrady Checked in with Tom Brady Sr. who tells me, and I quote, "This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong." #TomBrady #Buccaneers

After watching this unfold from afar, Brady finally broke his silence during his appearance on the Let's Go! Podcast.

Tom Brady undecided on NFL future

When asked about his future, Brady said:

“I’m still going through the process. … When the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision."

The quarterback further explained:

"I think for me, it’s day to day for me, trying to do the best I can every day, and evaluating things as they come to try to make a great decision for me and my family.”

When asked about reports suggesting he had decided to retire, the quarterback said the media jumped the gun and reports were premature:

“You control what you can control. People want to be in front of the news often, and I totally understand that and understand that’s the environment we’re in."

The quarterback made it clear that he won't be rushing to decide and will evaluate all options before announcing his plans for the future. Brady is under contract with the Buccaneers for another season and has previously been vocal about his desire to play until he turns 45.

The quarterback will hit that magic number in August, so it remains to be seen whether the former New England Patriots will return for one last run or ride off into the sunset with seven rings and five Super Bowl MVP awards.

