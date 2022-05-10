Tom Brady had a special message for wife Gisele Bundchen on Mother's Day

Tom Brady is in the news again. This time for sending a tender Mother’s Day message to his wife, model and mother-of-two, Gisele Bundchen. The seven-time Super Bowl champion took to Instagram to let the world know how he feels about the mother of his children.

The message, though short, hit home nonetheless. A gesture that’s sure to make his fans swoon in its simplicity and senserity

“Happy Mother’s Day…thank you for always taking care of us. We love you so much.”

Gisele Bundchen is a model who came onto the scene in 1997. Bundchen is also an activist and successful businesswoman. After a romantic entanglement with actor Leonardo DiCaprio in the early 2000s, Bundchen married Brady in 2009.

Later that year, the super couple welcomed their first child, and their second came along in 2012. When the quarterback retired last year, he stated it was to spend more time with his family, but he changed his mind forty days later. Bundchen is an Indianapolis Colts fan.

Super Bowl LV, February 7, 2021

Tom Brady returns to work after Mother's Day weekend

Going into the 2022 season, the legendary quarterback returns to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that’s set to make another run at the NFC South title and, beyond that, another Super Bowl. They may be without defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, as rumors swirl about his impending retirement, and Rob Gronkowski, who is yet to commit to a return to football.

Still, the Buccaneers had a solid 2022 NFL Draft and brought in young talent who are ready to step up and prove themselves for starting roles. They will also start the season with a new head coach, but elite wide receivers Mike Evens and Chris Godwin will return to aid Brady in the passing game.

The Buccaneers finished the season at the top of the NFC South with a 13-4 record. They lost to future champions the Los Angeles Rams in a crazy 30-27 divisional matchup. They will be looking to go further this year and with their quarterback now 44 years old, time is quickly running out.

With no clear challengers in the rest of the NFC South and an overall weakened NFC after the wild free agency period, Brady may only find the defending champions the Rams, standing between him and an eighth Super Bowl ring. Whether he can achieve this incredible is a question that will have to wait until the season kicks off.

