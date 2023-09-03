When Tom Brady left the New England Patriots, many knew that the Patriots and Robert Kraft would honor him in some way eventually. Well, in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, New England is doing just that.

Dubbed the Thankyou Tom game [sic] per BostonGlobe.com, Brady will be celebrated for all that he did and gave to the organization over two decades.

Exactly what the festivities will be are unknown, but Brady's father, Tom Brady Sr., has detailed what the Patriots mean to Tom and what Tom means to the Patriots.r

When you have been a player for an organization for over two decades, naturally, you build special relationships with people, and for Tom Brady, his bond with owner Robert Kraft was a strong one.

Brady Sr. talked about what the franchise means to the Brady family in an interview with Bostonglobe.com:

“Just it’s almost impossible to limit what the Patriots have meant to the Brady family for the last 25 years. Our lives revolved around football and the Patriots were the cornerstone to that story ... The Patriots and Tommy are in lockstep in the annals of the NFL.

“But the underlying fondness that Tommy has had for the Patriots has never wavered. The Krafts have been very good to Tommy for his whole career. There was never a need for a reconciliation. It was just a different circumstance. Tommy has a deep appreciation and affection for Robert Kraft.

"This is very nice that Mr. Kraft wants to recognize Tommy’s accomplishments with the Patriots.”

Tom Brady a Patriots legend

Getting the proper sendoff for Brady at Gillette Stadium is a no-brainer as he is not only a great of New England but the NFL as well. His career is one of incredible highs and not many lows.

His six Super Bowl rings for the Patriots are simply astonishing. And when looking at his stats from his time in New England, why he is regarded as the greatest to ever is easy to see.

In New England, Brady's record stands at 219-64-0. He threw for 74,571 passing yards, 541 touchdowns to just 179 interceptions, and, of course, he has the six Super Bowl rings.

On Sunday, to open the season, Tom Brady will get an incredible farewell that he no doubt deserves. One can only imagine the feelings and emotions that the legendary quarterback will be feeling.

But no one can't say he doesn't deserve it after one of the greatest careers ever.