Tom Brady warns New England Patriots, says he knows how Bill Belichick will try to stop him

In a matchup that will dominate the sporting landscape for the week, Tom Brady will make his return to New England for the first time since leaving Foxborough for Tampa Bay.

There has been much conjecture as to who was responsible for the Patriots' dominance over the last two years: Brady or Bill Belichick? Since Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win last season, the answer is clear for many.

Now, as attention turns to game planning and positional matchups ahead of the Bucs' trip to Boston, Brady has a feeling he knows how Belichick is going to try and play him.

Zach Wilson, the rookie quarterback for the New York Jets, also stated weeks ago before his matchup against the Patriots that he knew what New England was going to do to stop him. We all know how that worked out for Wilson.

Surely, things will be different for the Patriots when Brady and his Bucs come to town.

Brady knows what Belichick will try and do defensively

Brady was speaking on the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray and explained what he expects from his return to New England, and what Belichick will do to try and curtail him.

“I know exactly what (the Patriots) are going to attempt to do to us, and I know it will be a challenge for our team,” Brady said.

It's clear that Brady thinks he knows what Belichick and the Patriots will try and do to stifle him on Sunday Night Football, but knowing what they will do and ripping up their gameplan are two separate things.

After spending two decades at Foxborough, Brady will make his eagerly anticipated return for the first time, coming off a tough loss to Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams, 34-23.

Brady will be looking to get back in the win column on Sunday against what is arguably a vastly different Patriots team with rookie Mac Jones at the wheel.

It's sure to be a rather different experience for Brady, returning to the place he called home for so long. The reception he gets from the crowd will tell a lot about how he's viewed since leaving and it will be an emotional one for him.

While it has been built up as a grudge match, it is likely the Buccaneers will get the win and a rather comfortable one at that.

There are several threads of narrative in this game: Brady possibly surpassing Drew Brees' passing yard record, the emotional return, the fans, coming off a loss. It's a lot to deal with, but if we know Brady, he will revel in it on Sunday Night.

