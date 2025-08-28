  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tom Brady surprises IShowSpeed with a special gift after YouTuber visits NFL icon's house

Tom Brady surprises IShowSpeed with a special gift after YouTuber visits NFL icon's house

By Arnold
Modified Aug 28, 2025 19:45 GMT
Tom Brady surprises IShowSpeed with a special gift after YouTuber visits NFL icon
Tom Brady surprises IShowSpeed with a special gift after YouTuber visits NFL icon's house (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Tom Brady appears to be making the most of the offseason before heading to his duties with Fox for the 2025 NFL season. The legendary quarterback took part in the Fanatics Games in June, which he won, and also met several celebrities, including IShowSpeed.

Ad

On Thursday, IShowSpeed pulled up to Brady's home, and the former QB gave the streamer a signed 2002 Cristiano Ronaldo rookie card as a gift.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

IShowSpeed is a fervent supporter of soccer icon Ronaldo. The streamer often shows his devotion, including expressing admiration for the five-time Balon d'Or winner's presence and work ethic.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

IShowSpeed once met Ronaldo in June 2023, after Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifying match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Lisbon. Video footage of their brief meet-up went viral on social media.

Even Brady met with Ronaldo in March 2022. At the time, Brady was retired, but he decided to return to the NFL for one more season, only a day after meeting the soccer superstar. However, Ronaldo later confirmed that he didn't convince the QB to return to the league.

Ad

Patriots unveiled Tom Brady statue outside Gillette Stadium earlier in August

NFL: Former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady - Source: Imagn
NFL: Former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady - Source: Imagn

Tom Brady's statue outside Gillette Stadium was unveiled on Aug. 8, before the Patriots' preseason opener against the Washington Commanders. The Patriots built the statue to honor the QB as their greatest player in team history.

Ad

The Patriots drafted Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. He played 20 years with the franchise and won six Super Bowls.

After his statue was unveiled, Brady expressed his feelings at the special honor from New England.

"I'm proud to know that fans can show up at this stadium and feel as inspired as I always did playing here," Brady said. "To think that a kid from California might someday travel here to this plaza, stop, gaze at this work of art and say, 'Who the hell is that guy?!'"

Brady also played three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and led them to Super Bowl glory in 2021. He retired from the NFL in February 2023.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications