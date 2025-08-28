Tom Brady surprises IShowSpeed with a special gift after YouTuber visits NFL icon's house

Tom Brady appears to be making the most of the offseason before heading to his duties with Fox for the 2025 NFL season. The legendary quarterback took part in the Fanatics Games in June, which he won, and also met several celebrities, including IShowSpeed.On Thursday, IShowSpeed pulled up to Brady's home, and the former QB gave the streamer a signed 2002 Cristiano Ronaldo rookie card as a gift.IShowSpeed is a fervent supporter of soccer icon Ronaldo. The streamer often shows his devotion, including expressing admiration for the five-time Balon d'Or winner's presence and work ethic.IShowSpeed once met Ronaldo in June 2023, after Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifying match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Lisbon. Video footage of their brief meet-up went viral on social media.Even Brady met with Ronaldo in March 2022. At the time, Brady was retired, but he decided to return to the NFL for one more season, only a day after meeting the soccer superstar. However, Ronaldo later confirmed that he didn't convince the QB to return to the league.Patriots unveiled Tom Brady statue outside Gillette Stadium earlier in AugustNFL: Former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady - Source: ImagnTom Brady's statue outside Gillette Stadium was unveiled on Aug. 8, before the Patriots' preseason opener against the Washington Commanders. The Patriots built the statue to honor the QB as their greatest player in team history.The Patriots drafted Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. He played 20 years with the franchise and won six Super Bowls.After his statue was unveiled, Brady expressed his feelings at the special honor from New England.&quot;I'm proud to know that fans can show up at this stadium and feel as inspired as I always did playing here,&quot; Brady said. &quot;To think that a kid from California might someday travel here to this plaza, stop, gaze at this work of art and say, 'Who the hell is that guy?!'&quot;Brady also played three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and led them to Super Bowl glory in 2021. He retired from the NFL in February 2023.