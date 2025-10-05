Tom Brady takes a cheeky dig at Rob Gronkowski while claiming Drake Maye "has the best TE in Patriots history"

The start of the 2025 season has been positive for Drake Maye and the New England Patriots. The second-year quarterback has made massive improvements in his game, and his team already has half of its 2024 wins, sparking positive thoughts from the fans.One of the reasons for Maye's improvement is the offense around him. The Patriots improved their offensive line, Stefon Diggs joined as a free agent and Josh McDaniels returned as offensive coordinator. As such, there was also improvement from players who were already on the roster.Hunter Henry is one of these players. As such, Tom Brady took the opportunity to praise him for his recent performances. But with Rob Gronkowski sitting next to him, the former quarterback took a playful jab at his former teammate, calling Henry &quot;the greatest tight end in the history of the Patriots&quot;:&quot;Right now, Drake Maye's playing with the greatest tight end in the history of the New England Patriots, Hunter Henry.&quot;Henry has done a great job in the first four weeks of the season. He has 204 yards and three touchdowns, including a two-touchdown performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. He already has more touchdowns scored than last season, when he had just two.Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is in the conversation for the best of all timeThere's no doubt about the domination during the career of Rob Gronkowski. He was a mismatch in many ways: defenses struggled to contain him due to his athleticism, with linebackers too slow to cover him, but safeties not physical enough.He played from 2010 to 2021, missing the 2019 season due to a brief retirement. His quarterback was Tom Brady throughout his entire career, and he won four Super Bowls in that span: three with New England and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.He finished his career with 9,286 receiving yards, 92 touchdowns and 621 receptions. He's widely considered the best tight end of all time, with Travis Kelce joining the discussion following his multiple Super Bowl wins with the Kansas City Chiefs. Nevertheless, his story with Brady was one of a kind.