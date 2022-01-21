"Going to be a very, very difficult game" - Tom Brady aware of Rams challenge after losing regular-season encounter 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady held a press conference on Friday ahead of the team's NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 44-year-old quarterback told the media how this matchup is independent of their Week 3 matchup in Los Angeles, which the Bucs lost, 34-24:

“I think all of these games are little bit independent from one another. Yeah, we played them earlier in the year, but it’s a very different team than we had, and I think a little bit of a different team they had, too, so they are each their own individual type of game. They’re going to require their own individual performance and stuff,” he said.

“I think the point is it doesn’t really matter what happened in when we played them last (September)," the quarterback added. "It’s really about this game and what we learned from the last game.”

TB12 also spoke of how knowing your opponent can give a bit of clarity and how hard this game will be for Tampa Bay.

"Any time you know your opponent I think that gives you a little bit of understanding of kind of what they do well, things you wish you would’ve done, he said. "But it’s a very talented football team [and] one of the great teams in the NFL — really good offense, tremendous defense, really well-coached, great specialists. It’s going to be a very, very difficult game for us.”

When the two teams met at SoFi Stadium, Brady went 41 of 55 for 432 yards passing with a touchdown. He also had a one-yard run for a touchdown. Ultimately, the Buccaneers lost to the Rams by a score of 34-24.

Brady's 432 passing yards were the most thrown by him in a game this season.

Tom Terrific will face the Rams at home, which is a good thing if you’re a Buccaneers fan.

Tom Brady’s playoff record at home

The Bucs' No. 12 has the record for the most playoff wins by any quarterback in NFL history with 35. Of those 35 wins, 24 have come home. 23 of those 24 wins came at Gillette Stadium as the signal-caller for the New England Patriots.

Brady won his first home playoff game as the Buccaneers quarterback in the Wild Card round, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 31-15.

He has thrown for 1,212 yards with 61 touchdown passes for 21 interceptions and with a completion percentage of 64 percent in home playoff games.

This time around, TB12 and Tampa Bay are looking for a different result in the Divisional Round to move on to the NFC Championship game.

