"F*ck em' all" - Tom Brady talks about the motto that drove Patriots to historic SB VI victory

Tom Brady's documentary Man in the Arena centers around the future Hall of Fame quarterback's Super Bowl appearances.

In each episode, the seven-time Super Bowl champion recounts the season and the Super Bowl. The latest episode features the remarkable comeback from being 28-3 down to the Atlanta Falcons. Brady spoke about the motto the team used to claw their way back into the contest before eventually winning in an overtime classic.

“FEA man, f*ck em all man. They ain’t cheering for ya anyways so you may as well go out there and win,” Brady said.

“Coz if we going to go out and try ot please everybody, get everyone to like us by losing, you know f*ck that, we’re not doing that, you know we gonna f*ck em all," he added.

Super Bowl LI, Brady's finest moment

The Patriots faced Matt Ryan and the Falcons' high octance offense in Super Bowl LI. Ryan was the NFL MVP that season as the Falcons took all that came before them.

George Balekji @GeorgeBalekji FEA might just be my new favorite acronym.



“FEA man, f*ck em all man. They ain’t cheering for ya anyways so you may as well go out there and win.”



Cursing Tom Brady never gets old. FEA might just be my new favorite acronym. “FEA man, f*ck em all man. They ain’t cheering for ya anyways so you may as well go out there and win.”Cursing Tom Brady never gets old. https://t.co/f65zR0N9eU

With an 11-5 record, the Falcons made it all the way to the Super Bowl to face the Patriots. They obliterated New England in the first half, putting up points at will and went in at half-time with what seemed like an unassailable lead of 21-3.

Coming out after halftime, the Falcons scored the first touchdown to make the score 28-3. For all intents and purposes, the game was over. But at that point, Brady and the Patriots started their unlikely comeback.

At the end of the third quarter, the Falcons still had the game in hand, despite the Patriots scoring a touchdown to make the score 28-9. However, in the fourth quarter, the Patriots scored 19 unanswered points with receiver Julian Edelman's ridiculous catch in the middle of the field becoming the highlight.

kofodfsu @kofodfsu Trailing the Falcons 28-3 in Super Bowl 51 (2017), the Patriots come all the way back to win it 34-28 in overtime. Julian Edelman came up with this incredible catch to help lead the Patriots to tie the game late in the 4th quarter. Trailing the Falcons 28-3 in Super Bowl 51 (2017), the Patriots come all the way back to win it 34-28 in overtime. Julian Edelman came up with this incredible catch to help lead the Patriots to tie the game late in the 4th quarter. https://t.co/WMrecBwi9u

The Patriots then went down the field and tied the game with a touchdown and a two-point conversion to send the contest into overtime. Unfortunately for Falcons fans, that was the end of it.

Also Read Article Continues below

Brady led the Patriots on an eight-play, 75-yard drive that took 3:58 minutes off the clock and ended with running back James White running in a two-yard touchdown to complete arguably the greatest comeback and choke in the Super Bowl era.

Edited by Piyush Bisht