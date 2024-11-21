Tom Brady has decided to sell his luxurious watch collection at the upcoming Sotheby's auction next month.

While there's still sometime before the auction, Brady has already started to create a buzz around the upcoming event. The NFL legend recently shared a glimpse of his watch collection via Instagram.

For the Sotheby's auction, Tom Brady's collection has been named "The GOAT collection: Watches and Treasures from Tom Brady" and is reported to be worth $11 million.

On Thursday, Brady shared a first look at Sotheby's magazine, featuring the NFL legend showing off his luxurious watch collection on the cover.

"Coming soon," Brady captioned the Instagram story.

Tom Brady teases "GOAT collection" worth $11,000,000 in upcoming Sotheby's auction (Image Source: Brady/Instagram)

While the entirety of "The GOAT collection" is estimated to be around $11 million, according to DailyMail, the average cost of each watch comes between $12,000 to $900,000. Talking about his auctioning of his collection, per DailyMail, Brady said:

"I've been so fortunate to have such an amazing journey in my career, and these watches and collectibles really capture those unforgettable moments and all the hard work behind them. I'm excited to give fans and collectors a chance to own and cherish these special pieces from my journey, just like I have."

Exploring watch collection Tom Brady decided to auction off with Sotheby's

Tom Brady's "The GOAT collection" includes multiple luxurious watches that the NFL legend has worn during important occasions and events. The most expensive watch in the collection is a 'John Player Special' Rolex, listed at an estimated cost in the range of $600,000-$900,000.

Watches in Tom Brady's "GOAT collection" (Image Source: Sotheby's)

The second most expensive watch in Brady's collection is an Audemars Piguet made from white gold and diamond. According to Sotheby's, it's the same watch that Brady wore during his Netflix roast, and it's listed for an estimated sum of $400,000 to $800,000. Apart from these two, the third most luxurious watch is a Richard Wille.

Watches in Tom Brady's "GOAT collection" (Image Source: Sotheby's)

The RM 35-03 Baby Nadal by Richard Mille has been listed for $300,000-$500,000. At fourth place on the list is another Richard Mille watch worth $450,000.

Apart from watches, items placed by Tom Brady for auction include multiple jerseys, Super Bowl shoes, shoulder pads, helmets and many more.

