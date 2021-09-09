Tom Brady tells wife Gisele he has 10 years left in hilarious new cryptocurrency ad

Imagine if Tom Brady goes on record and says he's got another 10 years left on him, maybe 15.

You would think that the oldest NFL quarterback to ever start a game would've gone crazy. Turns out, that's exactly what Brady did, but he wasn't talking about his NFL career - well, at least for now.

In a hilarious crypto ad that will run during NFL games over the first week of the season, Brady is seen talking with his wife, Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen, and she says they have to talk about something, where the quarterback replies that the subject is finished and he'll last for at least another decade.

Brady then starts running through a list of numbers where he calls everybody to join him in cryptocurrency, even a few people who hate him, like a die-hard New York Jets fan.

The quarterback and Gisele keep calling everybody, and the last call Brady has to make is to a contact named Bill, joking with Bill Belichick, Brady's former head coach with the New England Patriots.

He calls Bill and gets him to joins, but reminds Brady that he's a traitor and he still hates the quarterback. Bill is not Belichick, but the way the ad presents the call, the joke is great.

FTX going massively all in on sports sponsorships. Steph Curry, Tom Brady, Trevor Lawrence, Vandy QB Ken Seals (first FTX deal w/ college athlete), Miami Heat, MLB umpire patch. allow me to re-share my column from June: Is there evidence this brings users? https://t.co/FRJgdWF6OV — Daniel Roberts (@readDanwrite) September 8, 2021

Tom Brady and cryptocurrency

Even as a 44 year old, Brady is still looking for new things to work on, whether that's on the field, or whether that's in his business life.

The veteran started investing in cryptocurrency back in May, when he changed his profile picture on Twitter to one with laser eyes, as the symbol of Bitcoin investors. He confirmed his interest in Bitcoin during the CoinDesk Consensus 2021 Forum:

“I don’t think it’s going anywhere,” Brady said at the CoinDesk Consensus 2021 Forum. “I’m still learning so much. It’s definitely something I’m going to be in for a long time.”

As of today, the Bitcoin price stands for $46,355.40, which represents a considerable loss from when Brady first started investing back in May, whereas the price was $58,704.57.

Obviously, money is far from being an issue in Brady and Gisele's family, one of the most famous models in the world. Even though Bitcoin prices have dropped recently, the quarterback is still a huge investor and it seems like he's going to be in for a long time.

