"Tired of Tom Brady hogging all the attention" - Shannon Sharpe criticizes Tom Brady for once again playing in 'The Match'

Tom Brady likes to play golf and he wants everyone to know it.

The Match has become a yearly golf competition played by NFL players and PGA golfers. The proceeds benefit charities and it entertains football and golf fans alike. With entertaining trash talk between the players and hilarious commentary from the announcers, The Match has become a fan favorite over the past two years.

Shannon Sharpe upset with Tom Brady

is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it… #CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes https://t.co/3ByQqBkIJR

This year however, The Match is shaking it up a bit. Rather than pairing football stars with pro golfers, the 2022 lineup will feature four NFL quarterbacks. The two teams will consist of seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady and three-time MVP Aaron Rodgers (the old guys) vs. 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes and pro bowler Josh Allen (the young blood).

Despite the shake-up, Shannon Sharpe is not happy. The co-host of Fox Sports’ Undisputed expressed his frustration with Tom Brady getting all the attention. Thus far, he has appeared in every version of The Match, so Sharpe’s view is understandable and bold among his peers.

Sharpe went on to say this year’s version of The Match would be far less interesting, especially considering what he perceives to be Brady’s lack of personality and skills on the golf course.

Here's what the former NFL star had to say:

"I'm just tired of Tom Brady hogging all the attention. If not, it's not gonna be the same. You need a professional golfer and you need a guy like a Charles Barkley that's a personality. You've got a professional athlete, a professional football player and you've got a professional golfer. So people want to see the differences. Oh, that's a pro athlete. But that's not his profession. So you get to see the vast differences just because you are a professional in one sport doesn't mean you're great in another sport. What is this? This is four guys, NFL players, just laying around playing golf."

But the over-saturation of Tom Brady doesn’t end with The Match. The seven-time Super Bowl winner has been the topic of countless segments on countless sports shows. Whether they be on the radio or on TV, the "old guys" are always a hot topic.

Unfortunately for Sharpe, due to his accomplishments, he will have to endure Brady getting attention from the media and appearing in events for the foreseeable future. He can only hope that such attention will die down when the Tampa Bay quarterback does retire, but as we learned once already, retirement is never guaranteed.

