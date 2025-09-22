Tom Brady throws shade at Bill Belichick while breaking down Caleb Williams' relationship with Ben Johnson

As Tom Brady knows, Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams hadn't had much reason to smile in September, riding a two-game losing streak to start the season. However, regardless of the record, Johnson's default appears to be a locked-in frown. All offseason long, analysts attempted to brace Williams for a less jovial environment in Chicago.While watching Johnson and Williams humble the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 21, Brady brought up his relationship with Bill Belichick, pulling back the curtain on some of his interactions with the coach. The comments were captured in a clip from The Comeback NFL via Awful Announcing.&quot;I had such a player-friendly coach in Coach Belichick,&quot; Brady said sarcastically. He'd always tell me how great I did. You know, there was a high demand of excellence... let's say that and believe me, when you're a pro quarterback, you'd much rather have your coach be hard than easy.&quot;The former New England Patriots quarterback then explained that he didn't like being coached hard early on, but came around on it.&quot;I used to think 'I'm going to kill this guy.' Does he know how many Super Bowls I've won? And then you break the meeting and all your teammates would come over to your locker and hug you and be like 'you okay, bro?' You just get used to it.&quot;It appears Williams will need to come around on a tougher life under Johnson in a similar manner. At least in Week 3, it appeared to have worked.Tom Brady watches Caleb Williams deliver career-best stat in third start under Ben JohnsonCaleb Williams at Dallas Cowboys v Chicago Bears - Source: GettyIn addition to his personality, Ben Johnson was brought aboard to improve the offense. At least in the Caleb Williams department, he managed to hit a notable milestone.In Williams' win over the Dallas Cowboys, the quarterback threw for four touchdowns and zero interceptions. It was the most touchdowns Williams has ever thrown in an NFL game without an interception and only the second four-touchdown game of his career.Of course, the real question is whether he can deliver in two consecutive weeks under Johnson's hard coaching. In 2024, he followed up a four-touchdown, one-interception performance with a game in which he completed less than 50% of his passes and failed to score a touchdown through the air.Not only did Caleb Williams struggle in 2024 after his best game of the season, but it was the start of a ten-game losing streak that lasted until the final game of the year. Will success defeat Williams for a second season?