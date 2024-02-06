Tom Brady underlines surprise at ‘greatest coach’ Bill Belichick failing to land a job in NFL head coach carousel

Tom Brady was surprised his longtime head coach Bill Belichick couldn't land a coaching job after parting ways with the New England Patriots.

Following the Patriots going 4-13 this season, Belichick and the team mutually agreed to part ways. It ended his legendary 24 years as the head coach in New England, where he helped the franchise win six Super Bowls.

With Belichick a free agent, many expected the legendary head coach to quickly land a new job. However, that didn't happen as it appears Belichick won't be coaching in the NFL in 2024, which did surprise Tom Brady who spoke on his "Tom Let's Go! Podcast:"

“I'm surprised that the greatest coach ever doesn't have a job. Absolutely. But I'm surprised at a lot of things in the NFL. I'm surprised that when I was a free agent, there were a lot of teams that didn't want me.

"I was surprised that Steve Young started in the USFL and went to Tampa. I'm surprised that Tampa traded Steve Young to the 49ers. There's a lot of things that happen for one reason or another that don't go exactly the way you think they should go.”

Brady is far from being the only person who is surprised Belichick didn't land a coaching job in 2024. Despite the Patriots' struggles last season, he remains arguably the greatest coach of all time and many fans thought several teams would be interested in him.

What's next for Bill Belichick? Could Patriots icon join Tom Brady in the broadcasting booth?

Bill Belichick is unlikely to coach in 2024

Bill Belichick did not land a coaching job in the NFL in 2024, but that doesn't mean he will be out of work for long.

There have been rumors that Belichick could join Tom Brady in the broadcast booth in 2024. Brady is set to call games for Fox next season, and having Belichick as an analyst makes sense as the coach is very knowledgeable about football.

However, Belichick hasn't commented if he is even interested in working in TV. So, perhaps he just takes a year off and looks to get a coaching gig in 2025.

Bill Belichick reportedly turned down Falcons job

Although Bill Belichick didn't get a head coaching job for next season, it appears that was his choice.

According to WFAN host and former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, the Atlanta Falcons offered Belichick the job but he turned it down.

“I was told yesterday, and I do believe it from the source that I got it from, that supposedly Arthur Blank was bought in to Bill Belichick and could have offered him the job,” Esiason said on his “Boomer and Gio” show.

“I don’t know why guys say no, but legitimately an NFL executive basically told me that they believe that Arthur Blank offered Bill the job. Now there may have been some caveats to that offer, you never know, it’s never, ‘OK Bill, I want you, here’s a five-year contract, you do whatever you want.’ I don’t think it was one of those.”

In his coaching career, Belichick is 302-165 in the regular season while going 31-13 in the playoffs.