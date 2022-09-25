Tom Brady vented out his frustration by breaking not one but two Microsoft tablets during meltdown against Saints

Tom Brady has developed a history of smashing Microsoft Surface Pro tablets when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the New Orleans Saints. It happened once during the 2021 season when Brady became frustrated on the sidelines. It has now become a trend after he did so again during Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

Brady apologized for breaking the tablet in a video that he sent out on Twitter:

"Sorry for breaking that tablet. I think that's going to be another Twitter meme or something like that."

Brady also joked about the situation on the Let's Go! podcast:

"Unfortunately, the tablet just happens to get in the way, and obviously that's the reason things weren't going great, so I had to take it out on the poor meaningless tablet."

According to a recent report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, Brady broke another tablet during the Buccaneers Week 2 game against the Saints. That brings his total tally to three destroyed tablets, including two in their most recent matchup. Brady apologized for breaking one, but failed to mention the second tablet this week.

Tom Brady has shown a clear history of becoming overly frustrated in games against the Saints since joining the Buccaneers in 2020. While he came away with a victory in Week of the 2022 NFL season, his frustrations may be warranted. He has historically struggled against the Saints more than any other team in recent years and now has a regular-season record of 1-4 against them.

Tom Brady's struggles against the Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the free agency period leading up to the 2020 NFL season. Prior to this season, he faced off against the New Orleans Saints four times during the regular season and failed to record a single victory.

In addition to the surprising 0-4 regular-season record against the Saints, Brady recorded a disappointing six touchdowns with a massive eight interceptions across those four games. The Saints defense has clearly demonstrated that they have a strategy that works against the legendary quarterback. Brady has been noticeably aggravated during these games.

In his fifth attempt against the Saints, Brady led the Buccaneers to a regular-season victory, ending his losing streak. He was relatively unspectacular during the winning performance, completing just 53 percent of his passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. At the end of the day, a win is a win.

