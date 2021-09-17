Tom Brady vs Atlanta Falcons: Analyzing the QB's performances against the team over the years

Tom Brady does not have a losing record against any NFL team and seems to particularly enjoy playing against the Atlanta Falcons. Not only has he never lost against them, if Tom Brady beats the Atlanta Falcons in the next game, he will improve to 9-0 against them, something only six quarterbacks have ever achieved against any single team.

Tom Brady relishes the prospect of facing the Atlanta Falcons

Few people have happier memories than Tom Brady when it comes to facing the Atlanta Falcons. Of the eight wins he has chalked up against them so far, perhaps the most consequential was his victory against them in the Super Bowl. Atlanta Falcons fans will have nightmares for generations thinking about the game. Leading 28-3 at one point, they capitulated to the New England Patriots, led by Tom Brady, 34-28. It marks the single biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Tom Brady seemed keen to remind the Atlanta Falcons of that game when he posted a video with three minutes and 28 seconds showing on the computer screen behind him. We will let you see the video and judge for yourself if he was trolling them. We certainly seem to think so, since Tom Brady leaves no opportunity to get even the slightest advantage against opponents.

But Tom Brady's career against the Atlanta Falcons is much more than just that Super Bowl victory. In fact, in many ways, that was the closest the Atlanta Falcons ever came to beating him. Even in the quarterback stakes, Matt Ryan is 0-5 against any team led by Tom Brady.

In total against the Atlanta Falcons, Tom Brady has thrown for 19 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Considering Tom Brady threw for four touchdowns in his first game, while the Atlanta Falcons let up 32 points against the Philadelphia Eagles, there is a fair case to make that this could get messy pretty quickly.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to Tom Brady to keep his inspired form against the Atlanta Falcons going into this week's game. Anyone who knows Tom Brady, though, will know that he does not lack motivation ahead of a big game. Now that the Atlanta Falcons are his divisional rivals in the NFC South, worryingly for their fans, he will have even more of an added incentive to beat them.

