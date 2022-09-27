"Everyone in this area will be in our thoughts and prayers" - Tom Brady urges residents of Tampa to remain cautious over danger of Hurricane Ian

Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in March 2020 after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. He has a home in the Tampa Bay area and spoke about Hurricane Ian on the Let's Go podcast, urging residents in the area to be safe and cautious during this time.

He also noted that the experience is unlike anything he's had to deal with in the past:

"Yeah, the plan is and it's all things are kind of, you know, trying to adjust on the fly. And preparations for an NFL game are pretty intense. This is a little different for me. I've never had to deal with anything like this."

"So, you know, we had it covered for a couple of years and now with this seems like pretty intense hurricane coming our way. And I think Tampa is probably, I don't think any places are very well suited for a hurricane to hit. But everyone in this area will be in our thoughts and prayers as we go through it."

The Buccaneers quarterback said that he hopes he and the team can return home to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football:

"I know our team is going to have to adjust, go to Miami, and practice there for the week and then hopefully we can come back later in the week and play against the Chiefs, Sunday night."

Brady versus the Chiefs in his career

Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes

The quarterback has faced the Chiefs 10 times in the regular season and three times in the playoffs. As a member of the Buccaneers, Brady has crossed paths with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs twice: once in the regular season and the other in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 12 of the 2020-21 season 27-24 at Raymond James Stadium. Mahomes threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns while the three-time NFL MVP had 345 yards passing, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

However, the 45-year-old got his revenge against the Chiefs later in the season in Super Bowl 55. Tampa Bay hosted the game, defeating Kansas City 31-9 as Brady won his seventh Lombardi Trophy.

While the Buccaneers and their quarterback must prepare for Hurricane Ian, they must also prepare for the Chiefs as the two all-time greats square off in primetime in Week Four.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Let's Go podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

