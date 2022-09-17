“He knows that they're in trouble” - NFL analyst claims Tom Brady is aware of his struggles vs Saints in Week 2

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints in their next fixture in Week 2. This has been the game that has haunted Brady the most since he signed with the Buccaneers in 2020.

So far in the regular season, Tom Brady is 0-4 against the Saints. TB12 did win a playoff game against the Saints in the 2020-21 season, when he won the Super Bowl with the Bucs. But apart from that, the Saints have dominated their NFC South rivals in this fixture.

Chris Broussard, on the show First Things First, spoke about Brady's chances against the Saints this week. He claimed that Brady knows he is in trouble against the Saints.

Broussard had this to say about the fixture:

"Coach, I don't know Brady like you do but he knows, I saw that, he knows that they're in trouble. I got New Orleans, look you mentioned it, Brady hadn't beaten them since he's been in Tampa Bay, 0-4. This is one of the two teams in his career that he has a losing record against and the Seattle is 1-2, they haven't played him a lot.

"4 and 5 in his career against New Orleans, we know that they have his number, Tampa Bay's number whatever it might be. They beat him seven straight times. I got New Orleans in this and I know last week the defense was not good against Atlanta... but this has been one of the best Rush defenses in the league over the last few years."

Broussard continued:

"I think I'm saying that was an aberration. I'm saying they fix it. I don't think Leonard Fournette can run all over him. I think they have an answer for Brady and often offensively, I mean, they got the Dark Horse MVP Jameis Winston right, they got weapons galore.

"Michael Thomas is back all right. We all saw it, he's back. Jarvis Landry looked great. I think he's gonna look even better this week as the season goes on. Olave, the rookie, Alvin Kamara, I got New Orleans…”

The New Orleans Saints do have many weapons on their team. The side got better in the offseason, and Tom Brady needs to be at his best to get a result out of this tough fixture.

What will be the key for Tom Brady and his team against the Saints?

Tom Brady against the Dallas Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense came up big time against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. The defense will be key again for the Bucs against the Saints.

If Jameis Winston, the Saints' quarterback, is pressured in the early stages of the game, there is a high probability that the Bucs might run away with it.

However, the offense needs to click as well. Against Dallas, they won the game by scoring just 19 points, but in this fixture, they'll need to put more points on the board.

Tom Brady has a huge game ahead of him, and it will be interesting to see if he gets his first regular-season win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

