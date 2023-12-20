Tommy DeVito tried to get his feel-good story back on track with a visit to Coniglio's pizzeria. He dropped in there unannounced and did not charge any fee after it was reported that his initial visit to the restaurant was canceled because his demands had doubled from an initial $10,000 to $20,000.

He looked like he had a good time as he drank sodas and ate pizzas at the establishment. But for those who were initially supposed to be there to get his autographs, as it was initially scheduled, this unscheduled visit might not have altered the disappointment of his previous cancelation.

Fans were also quick to jump on him online, saying that his appearance smacked of trying to get his public image back.

Fans unhappy with Tommy DeVito visiting Coniglio's pizzeria after initial cancellation over $20,000 fee demand

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their unhappiness with Tommy DeVito's appearance at Coniglio's pizzeria. They accused the New York Giants quarterback of trying to re-establish his image, especially after their recent loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Here is a collection of responses from fans on X:

Giants' losing season confirmed after loss to Saints

Tommy DeVito's intentions for visiting the pizzeria can be speculated by those online, but what no one can deny is that he has brought some holiday cheer back to New York fans. With the New York Jets already eliminated, the Giants are the only NFL team still in playoff contention representing the city.

However, that does not mean they will make it there. In all likelihood, their season will be done by the coming week. But for a season that was such a massive disappointment after last season's postseason run, the Giants quarterback has been a breath of fresh air. When Daniel Jones went down injured, supporters were fearing the worst.

Despite his best efforts, though, the New Orleans Saints gave them a reality check. The 24-6 loss saw them fail to score a single touchdown, and they were shut out in the second half. They are now 5-9 for the season meaning, even if they win all their remaining games, they will finish with a losing record.

This team still needs a lot of recalibrating on offense. Tommy DeVito was sacked seven times in the game and that is unsustainable, whoever the quarterback going forward is. So far, it is unclear if the current starter has staked a definitive claim. But his latest actions in visiting the pizzeria should at least establish himself as the fan favorite.