“This call was an overreaction to Tua last week” – Tony Dungy believes Tom Brady roughing the passer call was NFL compensating for Dolphins QB’s handling

During yesterday's 21-15 divisional victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a little bit of luck as the game ended in controversy.

Leading 21-16 with three minutes and three seconds left in the game, the Buccaneers faced third down. The Falcons appeared to make a big stop as defensive tackle Grady Jarrett made a sack on Tom Brady.

The play, however, was flagged for roughing the passer on a controversial call.

The call gave the Buccaneers a first down to advance the drive, and they ran the clock out as time expired, resulting in a 21-16 victory.

Many were outraged by the call and thought Brady and the Bucs were saved by the refs.

Former Super-Bowl winning head coach Tony Dungy took to Twitter to give his opinion on the call as well. Dungy thinks the call was based on an overreaction to the Tua Tagovailoa hit the Dolphins QB suffered two Thursdays ago against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dungy tweeted:

"The roughing the passer call on Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett vs Bucs Tom Brady came at a key moment in 4th quarter. It was a terrible call. They have to protect all players, including the QBs. But Jarrett did nothing wrong. I believe this call was an over reaction to Tua last week."

Tony Dungy @TonyDungy Stuart Chan @c3nturi0n2013 @TonyDungy do you have a take on the Grady Jarrett roughing the passer call? absolutely crazy imo. It completely sucks. Takes away from the integrity of the game imo @TonyDungy do you have a take on the Grady Jarrett roughing the passer call? absolutely crazy imo. It completely sucks. Takes away from the integrity of the game imo The roughing the passer call on Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett Vs Bucs Tom Brady came at a key moment in 4th quarter. It was a terrible call. They have to protect all players, including the QBs. But Jarrett did nothing wrong. I believe this call was an over reaction to Tua last week. twitter.com/c3nturi0n2013/… The roughing the passer call on Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett Vs Bucs Tom Brady came at a key moment in 4th quarter. It was a terrible call. They have to protect all players, including the QBs. But Jarrett did nothing wrong. I believe this call was an over reaction to Tua last week. twitter.com/c3nturi0n2013/…

Tua Tagovailoa suffered devastating concussion injury that may have led to roughing the passer call on Tom Brady

Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals

Tom Brady may have benefited from a lucky roughing the passer call due to the NFL protecting quarterbacks, as Dungy alluded to, even more after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion vs the Bengals a few weeks ago.

During the Dolphins' Week 4 showdown against the Bengals on Thursday night, Tagovailoa suffered a devastating injury.

With under six minutes left in the half, Tua took a hit from Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou and appeared to hit his head on the ground. Tua was unable to move and his hands were stuck in the air.

There was a lot of controversy around the league to protect quarterbacks and some felt as if the Dolphins didn't protect Tua by allowing him to play a week after being rattled against the Bills.

The NFL and refs have been focusing more on player safety over the last few years, and Tua's scary injury could cause more penalties like the one called against Brady in the future.

If you use any of the above quotes, please H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far