  • Tony Grossi casts doubt on Shedeur Sanders’ role as Browns trade Kenny Pickett to Raiders 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 26, 2025 01:53 GMT
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn
Despite the rumors, the Cleveland Browns decided not to trade away rookie Shedeur Sanders. Instead, they took a more unexpected route and parted ways with the injured Kenny Pickett. The ex-Philadelphia Eagles QB was rehabilitating from a hamstring injury he suffered in training camp.

On Monday, it was announced that Pickett is being shipped to the Las Vegas Raiders. He is expected to fill in as the backup to Geno Smith while Aidan O'Connell recovers from his wrist injury, sidelining him for six to eight weeks.

After the decision came to light, ESPN's Tony Grossi talked about Shedeur Sanders' future with the Browns. He said the team has more confidence in Dillon Gabriel as Flacco's backup while expressing doubts about Sanders' future with the team.

"The Browns have traded Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders for a fifth-round draft choice," Grossi said via ESPN Cleveland. "It makes perfect sense for the Browns, for Kenny Pickett and for Dillon Gabriel, who has earned the respect of the coaches and his teammates, to enter the season as the No. 2 quarterback, first in line behind Joe Flacco.
"Now, what does this mean about QB3? Will the Browns trust Shedeur Sanders in that role? Or might they bring back Tyler Huntley? I don't know, but they feel they are in competent hands with Joe Flacco, who's an iron man, and Dillon Gabriel again, who has proven he's advanced enough to start his rookie season as a number two quarterback. So good move. ... I think it continues the positivity of this Browns preseason," he added.
Both Sanders and Gabriel played during the preseason for the Browns. However, in last weekend's game against the LA Rams, Coach Prime's son struggled, completing just 3 of the 6 passes he attempted for 14 yards with five sacks.

On the other hand, Dillon Gabriel completed 12 of the 19 passes he attempted for 129 yards and one passing touchdown. Thus, he has the better odds of winning the backup job behind Flacco.

Shedeur Sanders opens up about making Browns' 53-man roster

Following their 19-17 victory over the LA Rams, Shedeur Sanders had a locker room interview with NFL Network's Bridget Condon.

The quarterback was asked to share his thoughts on making the Browns' final roster for the 2025 season.

"Obviously, I think, overall as a player, I've put in the work, and everything I do, I try to do it the best, and that's all I ask for," Sanders said. "I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team, and if you ask anybody if they feel like they belong, they belong in their own eyes. So, I feel like I do, but I'm my own player. I think about myself in a high regard."
The Browns kick things off with a Week 1 game at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.

Priyam Hazarika

