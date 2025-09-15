Tony Grossi makes bold prediction on Shedeur Sanders' odds to start for Browns in 2025 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round in April, while Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth.With 40-year-old Joe Flacco as the QB1, there's a chance that he won't be the starter by the end of the season. While Sanders was a star in college, he slid in the draft and on Cleveland's depth chart behind Gabriel.ESPN Cleveland analyst Tony Grossi was on Monday asked if Sanders will start three or more games for the team this season.&quot;I'm gonna say fiction,&quot; Grossi said. &quot;Because I think one Gabriel gets in, he's not gonna have a reason to give it up.&quot;Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Balitmore Ravens showed what could be the future plans in Cleveland. With Flacco playing subpar late in the game, the Browns benched him and called Gabriel's number.The former Oregon Ducks star completed all three of his passes for 19 yards and a touchdown.However, despite his late-game spark, Cleveland will continue with Flacco as the QB1. Browns coach Kevin Stefanksi already announced that Flacco will start on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation is still messyCleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 - Source: GettyThe Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation has been messy, and it might be the most unusual in the NFL.For starters, it not common to enter a season with a 40-year-old starting quarterback. However, Deshaun Watson, who the team handed a $230 million fully guaranteed contract in 2022, has been disappointing. The Browns signed Joe Flacco in 2023, and he led them to an unlikely playoff run that year.With Watson recovering from an Achilles injury, the team drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in April, while also bringing back Flacco. In camp and preseason, Flacco beat the rookies for the starting job.Do you think Gabriel or Sanders will take over as the team's starter this season?