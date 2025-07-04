Tony Khan teases exciting Travis Hunter blueprint in Liam Coen's offense and defense

The Jacksonville Jaguars used the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select two-way college superstar, Travis Hunter. That selection came just a few months after Hunter won the Heisman Trophy after a very successful season playing wide receiver and cornerback with the Colorado Buffaloes.

There are high expectations for Hunter ahead of his first season in the league, as many view him as potentially a generational talent. However, Tony Khan, co-owner and chief football strategy officer for the Jaguars, has clarified that he strongly believes in the team's plans for Hunter.

In Wednesday's "The Rich Eisen Show," Khan said that even before the Jaguars selected Hunter in the draft, their coaching and scouting staff had already developed a strategy for how to use him.

Hunter has already expressed his desire to play both on offense and defense in the NFL. Khan thinks the plan head coach Liam Coen and his staff have devised for Hunter to do just that ever since the versatile youngster entered the building is impressive.

"I think he's been super open about it, that Liam plans to involve Travis on offense and defense," Khan said. "I think in our offseason activities already, early in minicamp, we've seen Travis work on both sides.

"And really, he's been very impressive on both sides. It's very early, but I think he's got a great group of coaches to work with on both sides of the ball, so we're really excited about it. And I think Liam's talked about it a good amount that he really believes Travis can contribute on offense and defense." (Timestamp: 3:28)

Although the season is still a few months away, Khan seems content with how Liam Coen has managed the Travis Hunter situation this offseason.

Tony Khan expects Travis Hunter's role to be game-dependent

What Tony Khan has said about Travis Hunter and how there are plans for the rookie to play both offense and defense buttresses what Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said a few days ago. Gladstone clarified that Hunter's role will probably vary based on the game and the opposition, which is also what Khan believes.

"I think there's going to be a different game flow," Khan said on the 'Rich Eisen Show.' "I mean, you're an expert, you're one of the leading commentators in NFL history, so you know very well that different games have different flows."

It will be interesting to see where Travis Hunter plays more in his rookie season. However, it appears more likely that Hunter will play more wide receiver given the Jags' current offensive and defensive depth charts. Jacksonville's wide receiver depth lacks quality depth after Brian Thomas, Jr., but the team still has some good CBs on the roster besides Hunter.

