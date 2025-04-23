Tony Pauline's 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shedeur Sanders falls out of top 20, Raiders pull major surprise, Ashton Jeanty goes to AFC, and more

It’s draft day 2025! All the preparation, film watching and pre-scouting event attendance will lead to decision making over the next three days. Here for the final time is a mock draft for this year’s event, extended to three rounds.

In the description of each pick, I talk about options, surprise selections and everything else I’m hearing about team plans.

2025 NFL Draft Mock Draft: Round 1

1 - Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward/QB/Miami

There really wasn’t much of a debate, as Cam Ward is far and away the top quarterback in the draft, and Tennessee, under a new regime, needs a player at that position.

2 - Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter/WR/Colorado

The dynamic on this pick completely changed when the Browns smartly re-signed Myles Garrett. I go with Hunter, who will make the offense more dynamic and line up in the secondary in dime packages.

3 - NY Giants - Abdul Carter/Edge/Penn State

Carter is a terrific fit for the Giants defense and should add immediate impact, which the team needs. Final medical evaluations on Carter’s injured foot will be the determining factor.

4 - New England Patriots - Will Campbell/T/LSU

There’s a lot of love for Armand Membou as well as Jalon Walker in the Patriots camp, and it can be either of those two players here. Yet Campbell is a natural left tackle, and that’s the biggest need.

5 - Jacksonville Jaguars - Ashton Jeanty/RB/Boise State

The debate here is between Jeanty and Mason Graham. Yet the Jaguars really want to surround Trevor Lawrence with weapons, and Jeanty helps in that capacity.

6 - Las Vegas Raiders - Mason Graham/DT/Michigan

As I reported Wednesday, the state of the Raiders offensive line would seem to dictate Armand Membou being selected at this spot, yet concerns over Christian Wilkins’ lingering foot injury could push Graham the Raiders’ way.

7 - NY Jets - Armand Membou/T/Missouri

Tight end Tyler Warren is getting a lot of love at this spot. The team also likes Texas lineman Kelvin Banks Jr., who could be a sleeper pick here. But the Jets sorely need a right tackle, and Membou could develop into a great one. The team spent a ton of time meeting with Membou this week through a variety of mediums.

8 - Carolina Panthers - Jalon Walker/LB-Edge/Georgia

Walter Nolen and Mykel Williams are getting serious consideration at this spot and are well-liked inside the Panthers building, but Walker is excellent value and a great fit for the scheme.

9 - New Orleans Saints - Tyler Warren/TE/Penn State

Tight end needs a significant upgrade on the Saints roster, and Warren provides that. If they are able to trade out of this spot, look for the Saints to select Josh Conerly Jr. later on.

10 - Chicago Bears - Mykel Williams/DE/Georgia

The Bears would prefer to trade down then take an offensive lineman such as Conerly from what I’m told. Otherwise, they need to upgrade the pass rush, and Williams is a system fit.

11 - San Francisco 49ers - Walter Nolen/DT/Mississippi

The Niners will go defensive line, and it’s just a matter of whether the pass rusher they covet falls to their spot.

12 - Dallas Cowboys - Matthew Golden/WR/Texas

I was the first to report back during the Senior Bowl that the Cowboys desperately wanted to draft a receiver early in the process. Matthew Golden is rising up boards and adds the speed Dallas needs at the receiver position. If it’s not a receiver at this spot, look for the Cowboys to select a defensive lineman- something they are seriously considering.

13 - Miami Dolphins - Kelvin Banks Jr./OL/Texas

With cornerback Will Johnson sliding due to medical concerns, the Dolphins fill a need on the offensive line with a quality prospect.

14 - Indianapolis Colts - Colston Loveland/TE/Michigan

Short of a top offensive lineman miraculously dropping to this spot, the Colts crave a tight end. They failed in their attempt to trade up for Brock Bowers last season. The results from medicals on Loveland’s shoulder will dictate where he ultimately lands.

15 - Atlanta Falcons - James Pearce Jr./Edge/Tennessee

I have Pearce rated higher than most. He’s a terrific athlete with incredible upside and has a lot of John Abraham in his game, and Abraham had success in Atlanta late in his career. The Falcons are another team that will look to trade down.

16 - Arizona Cardinals - Tet McMillan/WR/Arizona

Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon or a top edge rusher will get serious consideration at this spot, but teaming McMillan with Marvin Harrison Jr. gives the Cardinals a lethal duo at receiver.

17 - Cincinnati Bengals - Michael Green/Edge/Marshall

Offensive lineman Grey Zabel is getting a lot of consideration by the Bengals as is Josh Conerly, yet they need to add depth at pass rusher and possibly a starter for the future considering Trey Hendrickson’s iffy status.

18 - Seattle Seahawks - Grey Zabel/OL/North Dakota State

The Seahawks need a lot of help on the offensive line, and Zabel offers possibilities at a multitude of blocking positions. They could attempt to trade down and select Zabel later.

19 - Tampa Bay Bucs - Malaki Starks/S/Georgia

Jihaad Campbell will get consideration here but as I reported on Tuesday, there are a lot of concerns on his shoulder issues. Starks is perfect for Todd Bowles’ defense.

20 - Denver Broncos - Omarion Hampton/RB/North Carolina

If Coleston Loveland is available, he’s the pick. Otherwise, Hampton gives Sean Payton another weapon on offense.

21 - Pittsburgh Steelers - Shedeur Sanders/QB/Colorado

Defensive line will be in play with this pick, but as I’ve reported the past few weeks, Sanders is a Mike Tomlin favorite.

22 - LA Chargers - Derrick Harmon/DT/Oregon

Harmon is a great fit for the Chargers scheme, as Los Angeles needs an upgrade on the defensive line. Injuries are a concern for Harmon and something to watch if he falls past the Chargers, who are also considering Kenneth Grant at this spot.

23 - Green Bay Packers - Emeka Egbuka/WR/Ohio State

The Packers goal is to trade down from this pick and take a defensive lineman or edge rusher.

24 - Minnesota Vikings - Maxwell Hairston/CB/Kentucky

The Vikings seem to always be looking for a cornerback. Hairston is flying up draft boards after a tremendous predraft process. If the opportunity presents itself, the Vikings will trade down from this spot.

25 - Houston Texans - Josh Conerly Jr./OL/Oregon

Conerly can play a variety of spots on the offensive line and fills a pressing need for the Texans. There’s a chance Conerly is gone at this spot, in which case the Texans would consider Egbuka if available or offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, both from Ohio State.

26 - LA Rams - Will Johnson/CB/Michigan

The Rams need a cornerback and get one of the best in this draft, yet he’s a prospect bound to fall due to injury concerns.

27 - Baltimore Ravens - Nick Emmanwori/S/South Carolina

Texas A&M pass rushers Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton will get consideration here, yet pairing Emmanwori with Kyle Hamilton will give the Ravens a lethal duo in the secondary.

28 - Detroit Lions - Shemar Stewart/Edge/Texas A&M

Stewart is a gamble no matter how you cut it, but his upside is enormous, and the Ravens have done a terrific job developing pass rushers.

29 - Washington Commanders - Jahdae Barron/CB/Texas

The Commanders would prefer to trade down and come away with an extra selection on day two so they can draft a receiver. Barron is a terrific player who fills a need, yet the question is does he fit the Commanders’ persona?

30 - Buffalo Bills - Kenneth Grant/DT/Michigan

An athletic, wide-bodied tackle to sure up a leaky defensive line is needed.

31 - Kansas City Chiefs - Nic Scourton/Edge/Texas A&M

If Maxwell Hairston lasts to this spot, that will be the pick, but Scourton is athletic, explosive and can play out of a three-point stance or stand over tackle.

32 - Philadelphia Eagles - Tyler Booker/G/Alabama

An edge rusher is preferable at this spot, but the Eagles can use depth on the offensive line, an area Howie Roseman loves to draft players and has had great success.

2025 NFL Draft Mock Draft: Round 2

33 - Cleveland Browns: Jaxson Dart/QB/Mississippi

34 - NY Giants: Donovan Jackson/OL/Ohio State

35 - Tennessee Titans: Oluwafemi Oladejo/Edge/UCLA

36 - Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyleik Williams/DT/Ohio State

37 - Las Vegas Raiders: Jalen Milroe/QB/Alabama

38 - New England Patriots: Donovan Ezeiruaku/Edge/Boston College

39 - Chicago Bears: Josh Simmons/T/Ohio State

40 - New Orleans Saints: Tyler Shough/QB/Louisville

41 - Chicago Bears: Quinshon Judkins/RB/Mississippi

42 - NY Jets: Luther Burden III/WR/Missouri

43 - San Francisco 49ers: Landon Jackson/DE/Arkansas

44 - Dallas Cowboys: TreVeyon Henderson/RB/Ohio State

45 - Indianapolis Colts: Jonah Savaiinaea/OL/Arizona

46 - Atlanta Falcons: Shavon Revel/CB/East Carolina

47 - Arizona Cardinals: Shemar Turner/DT/Texas A&M

48 - Miami Dolphins: Trey Amos/CB/Mississippi

49 - Cincinnati Bengals: Carson Schwesinger/LB/UCLA

50 - Seattle Seahawks: Jayden Higgins/WR/Iowa State

51 - Denver Broncos: Elijah Arroyo/TE/Miami

52 - Seattle Seahawks: Quinn Ewers/QB/Texas

53 - Tampa Bay Bucs: Jihaad Campbell/LB/Alabama

54 - Green Bay Packers: T.J. Sanders/DL/South Carolina

55 - LA Chargers: Mason Taylor/TE/LSU

56 - Buffalo Bills: Azareye'h Thomas/CB/Florida State

57 - Carolina Panthers: Aireontae Ersery/T/Minnesota

58 - Houston Texans: Kaleb Johnson/RB/Iowa

59 - Baltimore Ravens: Ashton Gillotte/Edge/Louisville

60 - Detroit Lions: Marcus Mbow/G/Purdue

61 - Washington Commanders: JT Tuimoloau/Edge/Ohio State

62 - Buffalo Bills: Elic Ayomanor/WR/Stanford

63 - Kansas City Chiefs: Benjamin Morrison/CB/Notre Dame

64 - Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Burch/Edge/Oregon

2025 NFL Draft Mock Draft: Round 3

65 - New York Giants: Josh Farmer/DT/Florida State

66 - Kansas City Chiefs: Wyatt Milum/OL/West Virginia

67 - Cleveland Browns: Josaiah Stewart/Edge/Michigan

68 - Las Vegas Raiders: Cameron Williams/T/Texas

69 - New England Patriots: Dont'e Thornton Jr./WR/Tennessee

70 - Jacksonville Jaguars: Terrance Ferguson/TE/Oregon

71 - New Orleans Saints: Dylan Fairchild/G/Georgia

72 - Chicago Bears: Ty Robinson/DL/Nebraska

73 - New York Jets: Xavier Watts/S/Notre Dame

74 - Carolina Panthers: Jacob Parrish/CB/Kansas State

75 - San Francisco 49ers: Dorian Strong/CB/Virginia Tech

76 - Dallas Cowboys: Kyle Kennard/Edge/South Carolina

77 - New England Patriots: Danny Stutsman/LB/Oklahoma

78 - Arizona Cardinals: Tate Ratledge/G/Georgia

79 - Houston Texans: Kyle Williams/WR/Washington State

80 - Indianapolis Colts: Andrew Mukuba/S/Clemson

81 - Cincinnati Bengals: Alfred Collins/DT/Texas

82 - Seattle Seahawks: Jack Sawyer/Edge/Ohio State

83 - Pittsburgh Steelers: Darius Alexander/DL/Toledo

84 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Barryn Sorrell/Edge/Texas

85 - Denver Broncos: Jalen Royals/WR/Utah State

86 - Los Angeles Chargers: Damien Martinez/RB/Miami

87 - Green Bay Packers: Cobee Bryant/CB/Kansas

88 - Jacksonville Jaguars: Zy Alexander/CB/LSU

89 - Houston Texas: Omarr Norman-Lott/DT/Tennessee

90 - LA Rams: Demetrius Knight Jr./LB/South Carolina

91 - Baltimore Ravens: Charles Grant/OG/William & Mary

92 - Seattle Seahawks: Kevin Winston Jr./S/Penn State

93 - New Orleans Saints: Princely Umanmielen/Edge/Mississippi

94 - Cleveland Browns: Cam Skattebo/RB/Arizona State

95 - Kansas City Chiefs: Emery Jones Jr./OL/LSU

96 - Philadelphia Eagles: Tai Felton/WR/Maryland

97 - Minnesota Vikings: Billy Bowman/S/Oklahoma

98 - Miami Dolphins: Jonas Sanker/S/Virginia

99 - NY Giants: Darien Porter/CB/Iowa State

100 - San Francisco 49ers: Jalen Rivers/G/Miami

101 - LA Rams: Kyle McCord/QB/Syracuse

102 - Detroit Lions: Jamaree Caldwell/DT/Oregon

Tony Pauline
Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More

