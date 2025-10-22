Tony Rizzo blasts Dillon Gabriel over false “super processing” promise as Browns QB struggled in 31-6 win vs. Dolphins

  • home icon
By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 22, 2025 00:18 GMT
NFL: OCT 19 Dolphins at Browns - Source: Getty
Dillon Gabriel was largely invisible in Browns' rout of Dolphins - Source: Getty

Dillon Gabriel was largely a non-factor in the Cleveland Browns' 31-6 rout of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, covering only 116 yards from 13 completions. And Tony Rizzo was decidedly not happy with that performance.

On Tuesday, the veteran sportscaster ranted on ESPN Cleveland's morning show:

"What happened to the super processor? What happened to the super processing that I was told about in training camp by every beat reporter, including (Tony) Grossi? ...Does it look super to you?"
A more positive assessment had come from Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw, who singled out Gabriel as a "future star" during Fox's pregame show:

"I like him a lot."

After the game, he was also defended by head coach Kevin Stefanski for playing game manager well in the rain:

"I thought a couple times we were trying to get him on the perimeter in these conditions."
Browns predicted to replace Dillon Gabriel as starter in 2026 Draft

There has not been much buzz about Dillon Gabriel so far despite his workmanlike performances, and that may not bode well for his future prospects as a starter. Dane Brugler and Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic's draft analysts, foresee the Browns replacing him with Alabama signal-caller Ty Simpson in 2026 as part of a major offensive rebuild:

“I’d bet the Browns’ coaching staff would gravitate toward the Alabama signal caller — assuming Kevin Stefanski is back as head coach. Along with his smarts and intangibles, Simpson also has the athleticism that makes him a threat to extend plays, with both quick feet and quick eyes to help him find the open man without forcing throws.”
However, in case either the QB class turns out to be underwhelming or none of the top prospects become available by the time the Browns get to pick, the franchise can easily pivot towards other needs like wide receiver or offensive lineman:

"There might not be a Joe Alt-level prospect in this class, but Utah’s Spencer Fano would upgrade one of the Browns’ tackle spots immediately. And with its second first-round pick this draft (via Jacksonville), Cleveland could address wide receiver by selecting Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate or Chris Bell, depending on who’s available."

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from April 23-25.

