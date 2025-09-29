Tony Rizzo rips Kevin Stefanski as Browns HC makes unpopular QB decision after embarrassing 34-10 loss to Lions

ESPN Cleveland's Tony Rizzo believes it's time for the Browns to take a serious look at rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.Following the Browns' 34-10 defeat to the Detroit Lions on Sunday — a loss that dropped Cleveland to a 1-3 record — head coach Kevin Stefanski remained noncommittal about making a quarterback change from veteran Joe Flacco. When asked directly about the possibility, Stefanski downplayed the idea.“Yeah, obviously when we struggle like we did on offense — obviously, I understand the question, but that’s not our focus,” Stefanski said.That response didn’t sit well with Rizzo, who argued that if Cleveland sticks with Flacco in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings in London, it sends the wrong message to the fan base. Instead, he advocated for the Browns to take a look at third-round draft selection Dillon Gabriel as the team's new starter during their overseas game.&quot;It looks like on the surface, you guys are okay with losing over there. It does. Apparently, they're okay with it. They run Flacco out there on Sunday in London, that sends the message to the fans that you're okay with losing. &quot;If you're trying to do everything you can to win, you've got to look at the kid. You've got to get Dillon Gabriel in this game. And it's the perfect time to do it. It's London. It's a bunch of people who don't even know football! There's no home crowd, there's no away crowd. It's perfect.&quot;Joe Flacco struggles greatly as Cleveland Browns' 2025 starterSyndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: ImagnFlacco has had a rough start to the 2025 season as Cleveland’s starting quarterback. Through four games, he has yet to post a QBR above 45 and has thrown at least one interception in each outing, including two games with multiple picks.Overall, Flacco has thrown for 815 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions, posting a QBR of 27.6 — ranked 32nd in the league, according to ESPN. With the offense sputtering, a change under center may not worsen matters and could spark a much-needed shift.The Browns have multiple options on the roster. Rookie Dillon Gabriel, drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, appears the likeliest candidate to step in. However, Cleveland also has Shedeur Sanders, their 2025 fifth-round selection, waiting in the wings.With a trip to London on deck against the Vikings, all eyes will be on Stefanski’s decision. Whether the Browns stick with the veteran or take a chance on a fresh, young face could define the trajectory of their season moving forward.