  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tony Rizzo rips Kevin Stefanski as Browns HC makes unpopular QB decision after embarrassing 34-10 loss to Lions

Tony Rizzo rips Kevin Stefanski as Browns HC makes unpopular QB decision after embarrassing 34-10 loss to Lions

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Sep 29, 2025 16:18 GMT
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

ESPN Cleveland's Tony Rizzo believes it's time for the Browns to take a serious look at rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Ad

Following the Browns' 34-10 defeat to the Detroit Lions on Sunday — a loss that dropped Cleveland to a 1-3 record — head coach Kevin Stefanski remained noncommittal about making a quarterback change from veteran Joe Flacco. When asked directly about the possibility, Stefanski downplayed the idea.

“Yeah, obviously when we struggle like we did on offense — obviously, I understand the question, but that’s not our focus,” Stefanski said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

That response didn’t sit well with Rizzo, who argued that if Cleveland sticks with Flacco in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings in London, it sends the wrong message to the fan base. Instead, he advocated for the Browns to take a look at third-round draft selection Dillon Gabriel as the team's new starter during their overseas game.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"It looks like on the surface, you guys are okay with losing over there. It does. Apparently, they're okay with it. They run Flacco out there on Sunday in London, that sends the message to the fans that you're okay with losing.
"If you're trying to do everything you can to win, you've got to look at the kid. You've got to get Dillon Gabriel in this game. And it's the perfect time to do it. It's London. It's a bunch of people who don't even know football! There's no home crowd, there's no away crowd. It's perfect."
Ad

Joe Flacco struggles greatly as Cleveland Browns' 2025 starter

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Flacco has had a rough start to the 2025 season as Cleveland’s starting quarterback. Through four games, he has yet to post a QBR above 45 and has thrown at least one interception in each outing, including two games with multiple picks.

Ad

Overall, Flacco has thrown for 815 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions, posting a QBR of 27.6 — ranked 32nd in the league, according to ESPN. With the offense sputtering, a change under center may not worsen matters and could spark a much-needed shift.

The Browns have multiple options on the roster. Rookie Dillon Gabriel, drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, appears the likeliest candidate to step in. However, Cleveland also has Shedeur Sanders, their 2025 fifth-round selection, waiting in the wings.

With a trip to London on deck against the Vikings, all eyes will be on Stefanski’s decision. Whether the Browns stick with the veteran or take a chance on a fresh, young face could define the trajectory of their season moving forward.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Jon-Anthony Fuentes
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications