Tony Romo was in attendance as Dolly Parton wowed the Cowboys fans on Thanksgiving. He was part of the team calling the game for CBS as Dallas maintained their tradition of playing on the National Holiday. As is customary too, the Salvation Army was there with their red kettle and involved with the halftime show.

The legendary musician came in at the break and performed some of her greatest hits. As part of the performance, she wore a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform. She wore a bedazzled mesh with crystal sequins underneath that. This came about right after the release of her new album 'Rockstar'. It involved songs like 'Jolene', '9 to 5' and a cover of Queen's 'We are the Champions'.

It was a spectacular ensemble and it certainly caught the notice of the former Cowboys quarterback. Tny Romo could not stop talking about it. Fans could not help but troll him for his on-air reaction.

Fans slam Tony Romo for his reaction to Dolly Parton's performance

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to castigate Tony Romo for his reaction on Dolly Parton's appearance. Here are some of the best responses.

Dallas embrace Super Bowl credentials with dominating win over the Washington Commanders

While watching Dolly Parton is definitely a highlight for many people, the Dallas Cowboys would have made their fans proud with their effort today. They won 45-10 in a dominant performance.

Dak Prescott had a phenomenal game. He registered 331 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. His passer rating was 142.1, which is the highest it has been this season. Tony Pollard had 79 yards rushing and one touchdown, with his 6.1 yards per carry also the highest of the season.

But the talk cannot only be about the offense, when the defense was magnificent as well. Of particular note was the performance of DaRon Bland. His 5th pick-six of the season ensured that he now holds the record for the most in an NFL season and he has achieved that in 11 games.

The Cowboys now have to be considered legitimate Super Bowl contenders. However, even now, the likes of the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers would claim to have better teams and both of them have defeated Dallas this season. The next challenge today is for them to show that they can defeat the Eagles when they meet next time in order to will burnish their credentials.