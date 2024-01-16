"Tony Romo got a man crush on Josh Allen": CBS analyst roasted by fans over commentary on Bills QB during NFL playoff

Tony Romo could not stop fawning over Josh Allen as the Bills took on the Steelers in the Wild Card round on CBS. The Buffalo quarterback was indeed very good as he completed 70 percent of his passes and threw for three touchdowns while also rushing for an amazing 52-yard score. But it looked as if even when he was missing his throws, the CBS analyst could not stop waxing lyrical about him.

One particular indication of his preference for the Bills came during a play in the game when the Pittsburgh Steelers had possession. Mason Rudolph threw a ball that was ruled incomplete. But there was some confusion whether the Buffalo defender recovered the ball prior to it touching the ground. Tony Romo was excited that it might be a pick because it would give Josh Allen a chance to return to the field.

Even when co-commentator Jim Nantz told his colleague that the ball had likely hit the ground, the former NFL quarterback kept insisting that it looked like an interception. It did not go down well with the fans.

Perceived bias towards Josh Allen and Bills puts CBS analyst under fire from NFL fans

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam the CBS analyst for his outward bias towards Josh Allen and the Bills. Folks were not happy, with some even wondering if Tom Brady could come and take his job instead of going to FOX. Here are some of the reactions from the platform.

Fans worried about how Tony Romo will call plays when Bills meet the Chiefs in the Divisional round

Not only were fans critical of Tony Romo's performance during the Bills' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they are also wondering how he will view their match in the next round, which is also on CBS. They referenced a case from when the Chiefs came up against Josh Allen in the regular season and the former Dallas Cowboys' quarterback was calling the game. The same matchup will repeat in the Divisional round, albeit in Buffalo this time.

During that match, Josh Allen threw an incomplete pass and was nearly sacked. Yet, Tony Romo ended up talking about it as an example of how games are won. With the storyline set to repeat next week, fans are already dreading how he will call the plays.

However, given Patrick Mahomes will be on one side of the ball, Romo might favor both him and Allen equally as the CBS announcer looks like a person who just enjoys good quarterback play having played the position himself.