Tony Romo mistakenly calls Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce’s ‘wife’ during Chiefs vs Bills game

Travis Kelce is a name that Buffalo Bills fans don't love to hear. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar has dominated Sean McDermott's squad in recent years, also featuring with a vital catch during the final 13 seconds of the 2021 AFC Divisional Round game that ended with the Chiefs completing a near-impossible comeback.

As the two teams face each other at the Arrowhead Stadium in Week 14, CBS sent out its top announcers to what is without a doubt one of the best games of the regular season. But former NFL quarterback Tony Romo might've jumped out the gun during the game.

As the replays showed a route run by Travis Kelce, the camera switched to superstar singer Taylor Swift, who's in a relationship with the Chiefs tight end. Romo mistakenly called Swift "Kelce's wife" - let's not forget that their relationship kicked off after he tried to give her a friendship bracelet in June following an Arrowhead Stadium concert:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Is the relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift official?

Travis and Taylor's relationship status is still unknown, with no formal confirmation from either of them. While the reports have been circulating in NFL circles for three months, there appears to be no pressure on the stars to acknowledge or refute what is going on with them.

When the pair first met after the singer's July 9 concert at Arrowhead Stadium, Kelce attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it but was unsuccessful. It did kick-start a line of contact between the two of them, though, and the public got to know about a possible relationship when she appeared at a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

She was spotted enjoying herself while seated next to Kelce's mom, Donna. After the game, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift left the stadium together, and the entire NFL world was merged with the pop world out of a sudden.

As the singer watched the Chiefs' Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, she was wearing a bracelet with the number #87 and a heart next to it. The individual support worked out, as Travis Kelce amassed 12 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown. He's the leading pass catcher for Kansas City in 2023 by a mile.