"Too bad Dillon Gabriel is staying the starter": NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders gets named Browns QB2

The Cleveland Browns have a new backup quarterback as rookie Shedeur Sanders has been named QB2 by Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski on Friday ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers clash.
The announcement comes after Stefanski had refused to provide an update on Sanders' role in the quarterback room following Joe Flacco's trade to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Fans reacted to Sanders being named the backup to fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.
"Too bad Gabriel is staying the starter."
"Thought he was going somewhere to be a starter?🤣
"Browns fans praying for their starting QB’s to fail just so Shedeur can play is truly insane."
"Everyone can now relax! QB3 is now QB2. He still sucks lmao. Glad we dont have to hear about any more bullsh** narratives other than the fact he isn’t good.
"And to think he would be getting ready to play as QB1 for a second game if they had been open to the idea of being drafted by Baltimore."
Browns coach Stefanski said he has his player's best interest in mind after announcing Sanders the QB2.
"I'm always thinking about our players and what's best for our players," Stefanski said Friday. "I want to make sure when it comes to young football players, particularly at the quarterback position, you are intentional about your decision making. And that's really all it is."
Bailey Zappe was rumored to be potential candidate for Browns backup role amid Shedeur Sanders' uncertain future
Earlier this week, Shedeur Sanders was expected to be named Dillon Gabriel's backup after Joe Flacco was traded. Gabriel was named the starter after Flacco's underwhelming first four weeks of the season with the Browns.
However, Kevin Stefanski refused to upgrade Sanders' role, raising speculation about fourth-year NFL quarterback Bailey Zappe as a potential QB2 candidate.
Sanders was picked in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft and while he hasn't featured for the team in the first five weeks, it could be about to change in the next few days.
