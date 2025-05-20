"Too bad his QB is trash": NFL fans have their say as Matthew Golden signs $17,580,000 rookie contract

On Monday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news on X that the Green Bay Packers had signed wide receiver Matthew Golden, their first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, to a major rookie contract.

As reported by Schefter, Golden has signed a four year contract worth $17.58 million, all of which are fully guaranteed.

"Packers signed first-round pick Matthew Golden to his four-year, fully-guaranteed $17.58 million contract." Schefter noted.

In response, some NFL fans highlighted how the move was a great one for the Packers organization moving forward.

"Congrats, this dude is going to be a beast for the Packers!" one fan wrote.

"Great talent." one fan added.

"Best WR." one fan wrote.

However, there were other NFL fans who questioned whether the Packers made the right choice in choosing Golden in the first round of the selection process and whether Green Bay was a good landing spot for Golden's development and growth in the NFL.

"Too bad his qb is 🚮." one fan wrote about Packers QB Jordan Love.

"Wasted on a horrible team." one fan said regarding how Green Bay would not be helpful for Golden's NFL development.

"WR6." one Chicago Bears fan said.

What does Matthew Golden bring to the Green Bay Packers offense?

Golden is a great addition to the Green Bay offense and may have finally given star QB Jordan Love a true No. 1 wide receiver. Until this point, the Packers have not had a true No. 1 receiver since the departure of Davante Adams, something that star running back Josh Jacobs outlined that the team needed to add this offseason in order to get to the next level.

Golden had a strong college football career at Houston and Texas. Known for his elite route running skills, speed and agility, strong hands, and ability to play from both the outside and the slot, Golden has the chance to become Green Bay's main option in 2025. At Texas last season, he had 58 receptions for 987 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

While WR Jayden Reed has proven to be a great receiving talent as well, WR's Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson have struggled with injuries and inconsistency throughout their career's to this point, something that made the Golden selection that much more important.

With Matthew Golden on the offense, the Packers have the chance to be one of the highest scoring offensive units in the entire NFL in 2025.

