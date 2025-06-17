"Too grown to doing these corny poses" - NFL fans react as Lamar Jackson models for camera during Ravens' minicamp

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has been one of the best players in the NFL since entering the league. During that span, he has won two NFL MVP awards, is a three-time First Team All-Pro and has the sixth most total yards among all quarterbacks (26,232).

Ad

On Tuesday, the Ravens released a humorous photo of Jackson on X from the team's minicamp. The picture shows Jackson in uniform jumping in the air in a Ravens-themed room with a football in his hands.

"It's a bird, it's a plane... It's Lamar 😈," the post was captioned.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In response, some NFL fans highlighted how they thought the photo was cool. Others made clear that they thought that this was Baltimore's year to win the Super Bowl.

Anthony @AMarsett215 LINK Future SB MVP

Ad

Nick @NickXmeta LINK Lamar 🔥

Ad

lion king 🦁👑 @ThugginCargo LINK My qb 💪🏾💪🏾👿

Ad

Meanwhile, other NFL fans, mostly fans of rival teams of the Ravens, were less amused by the photo.

"he too grown to be doing these corny poses," one Buffalo Bills fan wrote.

"It’s a bird, it’s a plane… it’s 10 points in the championship game🤣," one Cincinnati Bengals fan wrote.

"This is incredible! Can we get this as a Wednesday wallpaper?" one fan wrote supporting the photo.

Ad

Can Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens win the Super Bowl in 2025?

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been perennial playoff contenders over the past few seasons. However, have yet to win or make an appearance in a Super Bowl.

Despite this, with another great offensive unit that has more depth than 2024, an elite defense and one of the best head coaches in football in John Harbaugh, 2025 presents another golden opportunity for the Ravens and Jackson to finally win that elusive Super Bowl Championship.

Ad

According to Bet365, the Ravens are tied for the second-best odds to win Super Bowl LX next year (+700). The Ravens are slightly behind the current favorite, the Philadelphia Eagles (+650), and are tied with the same odds as both the Buffalo Bills (+700) and the Kansas City Chiefs (+700).

Super Bowl LX Odds - Bet365

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.