"Too grown to doing these corny poses" - NFL fans react as Lamar Jackson models for camera during Ravens' minicamp

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jun 17, 2025 22:45 GMT
Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has been one of the best players in the NFL since entering the league. During that span, he has won two NFL MVP awards, is a three-time First Team All-Pro and has the sixth most total yards among all quarterbacks (26,232).

On Tuesday, the Ravens released a humorous photo of Jackson on X from the team's minicamp. The picture shows Jackson in uniform jumping in the air in a Ravens-themed room with a football in his hands.

"It's a bird, it's a plane... It's Lamar 😈," the post was captioned.
In response, some NFL fans highlighted how they thought the photo was cool. Others made clear that they thought that this was Baltimore's year to win the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, other NFL fans, mostly fans of rival teams of the Ravens, were less amused by the photo.

"he too grown to be doing these corny poses," one Buffalo Bills fan wrote.
"It’s a bird, it’s a plane… it’s 10 points in the championship game🤣," one Cincinnati Bengals fan wrote.
"This is incredible! Can we get this as a Wednesday wallpaper?" one fan wrote supporting the photo.
Can Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens win the Super Bowl in 2025?

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been perennial playoff contenders over the past few seasons. However, have yet to win or make an appearance in a Super Bowl.

Despite this, with another great offensive unit that has more depth than 2024, an elite defense and one of the best head coaches in football in John Harbaugh, 2025 presents another golden opportunity for the Ravens and Jackson to finally win that elusive Super Bowl Championship.

According to Bet365, the Ravens are tied for the second-best odds to win Super Bowl LX next year (+700). The Ravens are slightly behind the current favorite, the Philadelphia Eagles (+650), and are tied with the same odds as both the Buffalo Bills (+700) and the Kansas City Chiefs (+700).

Super Bowl LX Odds - Bet365
Joshua Gillesby

