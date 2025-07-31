  • home icon
  "Too high" "Should be rated 50 at best": NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders' Madden 26 rating

“Too high” “Should be rated 50 at best”: NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders' Madden 26 rating

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Published Jul 31, 2025 16:49 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders' Madden 26 rating was revealed on Wednesday. And the internet has a lot to say about it.

MLFootball shared on X that Sanders will have a 67 overall rating as a quarterback in the game.

This sparked a ton of reactions from fans on social media, who seem to think that the rating is a bit too generous for the former Colorado signal-caller.

"Should be rated 50 at best," a fan said.
"Too high," a fan said.
"Pretty good 3rd string qb, browns will be a nice franchise in madden," a fan said.

The critical comments didn't end there.

"This is surprising? He was a 5th-rounder," another fan commented.
"Sounds about right for a 3rd string qb," claimed another fan.
"That's pretty high considering what he should be rated," said another fan.

Sanders was drafted in the fifth round by Cleveland in a draft class in which the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was expected to be a high first-round selection. His stock took a dive shortly after team meetings at the NFL Scouting Combine, with reports suggesting poor professionalism during the meetings.

Now, Sanders finds himself embroiled in a battle with three fellow quarterbacks for Cleveland's starting role in 2025. Madden 26 releases on August 14.

Shedeur Sanders battles with veterans, fellow rookie for starting Browns quarterback role

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders is doing battle with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, as well as fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, in training camp for dominance on the depth chart ahead of the 2025 season.

With Flacco expected to get the starting nod for the regular season, Sanders must compete against a veteran in Pickett and Gabriel, who was drafted ahead of him in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft by Cleveland, to get higher on the depth chart.

Should Sanders prove himself in the preseason, perhaps he can earn the backup spot behind Flacco, which would make him the next man up should the former Super Bowl winner struggle with performance or injuries.

Of course, that will be difficult to do, competing against Gabriel, who was drafted well ahead of Sanders by Cleveland and will likely get first crack at playing time should the opportunity present itself.

If you're using the Browns in Madden, however, you can make that decision entirely on your own. Cleveland will open its regular season in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 7.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Know More

Edited by Ribin Peter
