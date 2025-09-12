"Too late Regina she's off the market": NFL fans react to Jayden Daniels’ mom pregame exchange with Taylor Rooks

Jayden Daniels' mother, Regina, was spotted having a conversation with Amazon Prime reporter Taylor Rooks before the Washington Commanders faced the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday night. The two embraced on the sidelines pregame and shared a few animated laughs. When fans caught a glimpse of Rooks and Regina catching up, they had some cheeky reactions. &quot;Too late Regina Taylor off the market,&quot; one tweeted in reference to Rooks' marriage this offseason. Christopher Wallace @CWallace0309LINK@NFLonPrime @TaylorRooks Too late Regina Taylor off the market&quot;Of course shes there,&quot; another added. &quot;Had to ask permission to interview her son,&quot; a third commented. Here are a few more reactions. &quot;The new NFL…it’s everything you never asked for,&quot; one wrote. &quot;She is politely telling her to stay away from her son,&quot; another added. &quot;I’m surprised she let her near Jayden,&quot; a user tweeted. Rooks had interviewed Daniels a week before the regular season began. The Commanders' QB discussed his plans for the season after winning the Rookie of the Year award last season. However, many joked that Regina, who is often overprotective of Daniels, allowed Rooks to interview her son since she got married in the offseason. Next week, Rooks and Amazon Prime's TNF crew will be at Highmark Stadium to provide coverage for the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 clash against the Buffalo Bills.Jayden Daniels and the Commanders suffered their first loss of the 2025 season vs. the PackersWashington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels - Source: GettyThe Commanders suffered their first loss of the season against the Packers, 27-18, on Thursday night. Jayden Daniels went 24-of-42 passes for 200 yards with two touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to get Washington over the line. The Commanders opened their season with a dominating 21-6 win over the New York Giants. Although the defeat to Green Bay will sting, Daniels and Co. will know they have a lot to work on for the rest of the season. The Commanders will aim to get back on track when they face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.