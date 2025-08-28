"Too many uniforms": JJ Watt gets brutally honest as Cardinals reveal new 'Rivalry' jerseys

JJ Watt didn’t hold back when the Arizona Cardinals rolled out their newest alternate jerseys on Thursday.

The retired defensive end, who spent the final three seasons of his career in Arizona, took to X to question the league’s obsession with specialty uniforms.

“Initial reaction: (I reserve the right to change my mind when I see them on the field),” JJ Watt wrote.

“We’ve jumped the shark on uniforms. Too many uniforms.”

The post was paired with photos of the NFL’s new Rivalry series designs.

JJ Watt clarified that not every team missed the mark, citing the Cardinals, Patriots and Jets as standouts.

QB Kyler Murray praises the jersey design as the Arizona Cardinals enter the Rivalry rollout

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

Arizona’s entry in the Rivalry program will make its debut Sept. 25, when the team hosts Seattle on “Thursday Night Football.” The NFL and Nike initiative involves eight teams this year. The NFC West and AFC East, each creating a one-game alternate uniform inspired by regional themes.

The Cardinals’ version leans on desert imagery, with muted tones and metallic accents meant to evoke Arizona’s copper-mining roots. A sand-textured helmet and state outline on the jersey are among the signature details.

Inside the locker room, reaction has been positive. Quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner, who both took part in the promotional shoot, praised the new look as the strongest alternate the club has released in recent years.

"Probably the best jerseys I've seen us wear. I like our (current) uniforms, but I think these turned out well, especially with the ultimate shock that these were happening. I guess I was out of the loop, but they turned out perfect," Kyler Murray said.

"We look great all the time, but it gives us another look to look good in. And it's for the NFL Rivals deal, which I think is going to be super cool for the fans to experience."

Whether fans agree will become clear when the uniforms hit the field in late September.

