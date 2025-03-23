"Too much of a boom or bust prospect" - NFL analyst raises concerns on Tetairoa McMillan heading into 2025 draft

Tetairoa McMillan is considered one of the best wideouts in the 2025 NFL draft. However, analyst Ric Serritella still has some doubts about the player, hinting that McMillian could have an NFL career of opposite ends.

"Tet McMillian, to me, is too much of a boom or bust prospect," Serritella said during an appearance on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast that premiered on Saturday.

"He's not a refined route-runner. Yes, he makes convertible plays and has a highlight reel filled with acrobatic catches looking like Burt Lancaster in Trapeze. But, I don't want a guy that flashes big plays. I want my WR1 to be a route-runner, not with an all-or-nothing kind of play."

The New England Patriots are among the many teams that are interested in drafting McMillan in the first round this year. However, the franchise cannot afford to falter with its No. 4 pick.

The Patriots need their draft picks to make a positive impact if they are serious about a rebuild. Last season, New England finished the regular season with a dismal 4-13 record.

However, with new coach Mike Vrabel, the Patriots will look forward to boosting their offense in this year's draft. The New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders are a few other teams that are reportedly monitoring McMillian in the draft.

A look into Tetairoa McMillan's final collegiate year at Arizona

NCAA Football: Arizona Wildcats WR Tetairoa McMillan

Tetairoa McMillan had a solid 2024 season with the Arizona Wildcats. The receiver posted 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns on 84 receptions across 12 games.

McMillian had three games with 100+ receiving yards, one game with 200+ receiving yards, and one game with 300+ receiving yards. He earned Consensus All-American honors and was selected to the First-Team All-Big 12 team in his final collegiate season.

McMillan was also named the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year in 2024. Now, it will be interesting to see where he lands in the NFL.

