"Too much of a liability" - Raiders fans react to team's plan of trading Jack Jones

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly shopping cornerback Jack Jones, with plans to release him on Monday if no trade materializes. The move has stirred mixed reactions among fans, especially with the team's CB depth already thin ahead of the NFL draft.

Jones was claimed off waivers on Nov. 14, 2023, reuniting with his former high school and college coach, Antonio Pierce. He made an immediate impact. In Week 15 against the Chargers, Jones picked off Easton Stick on a slant route and took it to the house. A week later, he intercepted Patrick Mahomes on Christmas Day and returned it for six, marking two pick-sixes in two straight weeks. However, he's been quiet since.

The Raiders are moving on and fans didn't hold back.

“Dude is boom or bust. Too much of a liability,” one fan tweeted.

“Anytime report status he’s getting cut. Why would they trade for him now?” a fan wrote.

"Releasing him wouldn't make sense," another fan wrote.

Some believe it's a timing issue as releasing a potential starter right before the draft felt off.

“What's the strategy here? Why would we release a potential starter before the draft? Shouldn't we figure out who we got through the draft, then make these moves?” one fan commented.

“As soon as PC (Pierce) was hired I knew his days were numbered,” one fan wrote.

However, not everyone’s on board with cutting him loose.

“We are already thin as is? Why would the raiders release him? He’s still got lots of potential,” a fan said.

If no suitor comes forward by Monday, Las Vegas will part ways with Jones.

Jack Jones’ Pete Carroll hype hits a sudden wall

In February, Jack Jones was hyped to play under new Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll. Now, he’s reportedly on the trade block.

Jones openly praised Carroll on NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football."

“Playing for Pete Carroll is going to be like ... kind of like a dream come true,” Jones said.

A Los Angeles native, Jones grew up watching Carroll dominate at USC.

“He brings the energy. He doesn’t show his age, he acts young,” Jones said.

That optimism followed a rocky end to the 2023 season. After being waived by the Patriots, Jones reunited with longtime mentor Pierce in Las Vegas. However, with Pierce out and a revamped staff in place, Jones’ role quickly shifted. Despite his prior excitement, the business side of the NFL took over.

A once-hopeful pairing could end without a single snap under Carroll.

