Odell Beckham Jr. is once again a free agent and rumors of where he may play in 2024 are swirling. The Kansas City Chiefs just won their second consecutive Super Bowl title, yet rumors of adding depth at the wide receiver position circulate. Dropped passes were the kryptonite of the Chiefs through their Super Bowl run in 2023.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III suggested who the Chiefs should sign to help at the wide receiver position. Griffin believes Kansas City should sign free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. The WR played the 2023 NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens after missing the 2022 NFL season due to a torn ACL.

"The @chiefs SHOULD SIGN Odell Beckham Jr.," Griffin tweeted on X. "Last year he proved he is STILL DYNAMIC after being 8th in the NFL averaging 16.1 yards per catch. The @Chiefs struggled with drops last year, but @obj had the lowest drop rate of his career with 1 drop on 64 targets (1.6%). Chief him."

Griffin said the Chiefs could benefit from Beckham's impressive drop rate. Although RGIII thinks Beckham would be a valuable asset for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, NFL fans have different thoughts.

Most comments and re-shares on X regarding Griffin's post were against the idea of OBJ signing with Kansas City. Some believe the 31-year-old is no longer explosive in the passing game. Others believe signing a WR who doesn't play every down won't be worth the money.

Below are the fan comments regarding Griffin's statement on Beckham:

Odell Beckham Jr.'s stats in 2023

WR Odell Beckham Jr. had a tumultuous 2021 NFL season that ended with him moving to the Los Angeles Rams and winning Super Bowl LVI. During the big game, OBJ tore his ACL, his second time suffering the injury.

The recovery took place through the offseason and into the 2022 NFL season. Despite being medically cleared to sign toward the end of the season, he chose to sit out the remainder of that season.

In April 2023, OBJ signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens worth up to $18 million. The Ravens expected him to be an option for QB Lamar Jackson in the passing game, but that didn't happen.

He played in 14 games, starting in six of those, totaling 35 catches for 565 receiving yards and three touchdowns.