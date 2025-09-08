Top 10 Dan Campbell memes as Lions HC gets roasted for struggling without Ben Johnson in 27-13 loss vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions stumbled in their season opener, falling 27-13 to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. It was a frustrating start for a team with big expectations, and head coach Dan Campbell quickly became the target of jokes across social media. With former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson now in Chicago, fans on X wasted no time questioning Detroit’s offensive identity and game management in a performance that never quite clicked.Fans flooded timelines with jokes about the Lions’ flat showing and Campbell’s decisions. Here are the top 10 Dan Campbell memes making the rounds on X as Detroit’s offense sputtered and the Packers controlled the night.Jared Goff completed 31 of 39 passes for 225 yards with one touchdown and one interception, but the efficiency didn’t translate to sustained drives. He was sacked four times, and the run game never got traction: David Montgomery managed 25 yards on 11 carries, while Jahmyr Gibbs added 19 yards on nine attempts. Sam LaPorta paced the passing attack with six receptions for 79 yards, and Detroit’s lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard strike to Isaac TeSlaa. By then, Green Bay had dictated tempo on both sides of the ball.Jordan Love was steady and decisive for the Packers, going 16-of-22 for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Jacobs handled the tough yards between the tackles, finishing with 66 yards on 19 carries and a score. Green Bay consistently stayed ahead of the chains, protected Love, and capitalized in the red zone—everything Detroit struggled to replicate. The Lions’ offensive line had an uneven night, allowing pressure at key moments, and the ground game’s lack of push put the offense behind schedule far too often.Detroit’s defense did flash at times, but complementary football was missing. Field position tilted Green Bay’s way, and the Packers’ balance muted Detroit’s attempts to claw back. The fourth-quarter touchdown to TeSlaa at least broke the seal, but it arrived too late to threaten the result.What’s Next for the Lions?Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: ImagnThe Lions head home for a divisional matchup with the Chicago Bears on September 14—a solid test after a rocky opener. The subplot writes itself: Ben Johnson returns to Detroit as Chicago’s head coach, and the Lions will be tasked with proving they can reestablish rhythm and creativity without him. Expect Detroit to focus on cleaner protection for Goff, a more assertive ground game to set up play-action, and better situational execution on third down and in the red zone. It’s early, but with two NFC North games to start the year, Detroit can’t let this skid stretch to Week 2.