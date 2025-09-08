  • home icon
  • Top 10 Dan Campbell memes as Lions HC gets roasted for struggling without Ben Johnson in 27-13 loss vs. Packers

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Sep 08, 2025 01:49 GMT
NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers - Source: Imagn
The Detroit Lions stumbled in their season opener, falling 27-13 to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

It was a frustrating start for a team with big expectations, and head coach Dan Campbell quickly became the target of jokes across social media. With former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson now in Chicago, fans on X wasted no time questioning Detroit’s offensive identity and game management in a performance that never quite clicked.

Fans flooded timelines with jokes about the Lions’ flat showing and Campbell’s decisions. Here are the top 10 Dan Campbell memes making the rounds on X as Detroit’s offense sputtered and the Packers controlled the night.

Jared Goff completed 31 of 39 passes for 225 yards with one touchdown and one interception, but the efficiency didn’t translate to sustained drives. He was sacked four times, and the run game never got traction: David Montgomery managed 25 yards on 11 carries, while Jahmyr Gibbs added 19 yards on nine attempts.

Sam LaPorta paced the passing attack with six receptions for 79 yards, and Detroit’s lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard strike to Isaac TeSlaa. By then, Green Bay had dictated tempo on both sides of the ball.

Jordan Love was steady and decisive for the Packers, going 16-of-22 for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Jacobs handled the tough yards between the tackles, finishing with 66 yards on 19 carries and a score. Green Bay consistently stayed ahead of the chains, protected Love, and capitalized in the red zone—everything Detroit struggled to replicate.

The Lions’ offensive line had an uneven night, allowing pressure at key moments, and the ground game’s lack of push put the offense behind schedule far too often.

Detroit’s defense did flash at times, but complementary football was missing. Field position tilted Green Bay’s way, and the Packers’ balance muted Detroit’s attempts to claw back. The fourth-quarter touchdown to TeSlaa at least broke the seal, but it arrived too late to threaten the result.

What’s Next for the Lions?

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
The Lions head home for a divisional matchup with the Chicago Bears on September 14—a solid test after a rocky opener. The subplot writes itself: Ben Johnson returns to Detroit as Chicago’s head coach, and the Lions will be tasked with proving they can reestablish rhythm and creativity without him.

Expect Detroit to focus on cleaner protection for Goff, a more assertive ground game to set up play-action, and better situational execution on third down and in the red zone. It’s early, but with two NFC North games to start the year, Detroit can’t let this skid stretch to Week 2.

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Edited by Jon-Anthony Fuentes
