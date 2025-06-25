Top 10 Donald Trump-themed NFL memes cracking up the internet after F-bomb to Iran and Israel

U.S. President Donald Trump grabbed headlines after his explosive statements amid the conflict between Israel and Iran. Trump spoke to reporters on Tuesday and stunned many when he dropped an F-bomb to describe the situation between the two countries.

“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing,” Trump said.

While Trump appeared to be frustrated with the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, his comments went viral on social media.

NFL fans reacted to Trump's comments and hilariously linked them to football culture.

Top 10 Donald Trump-themed NFL memes on the internet after POTUS drops F-bomb while discussing Iran-Israel conflict

POTUS Donald Trump - Source: Getty

Here are some of the best Donald Trump-themed NFL memes on the internet that have left fans in splits.

The main meme is something most football fans can relate to while waiting for the NFL season, before expressing frustration at the start of the season.

Fans of several NFL teams also hilariously predicted a similar situation for the 2025 season.

"Cowboys fans at approximately 9:30 pm est on September 4th," one fan wrote.

"Josh Allen talking about his defense in January," another fan wrote.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have struggled to make it to the deep end of the playoffs after winning five consecutive AFC East titles.

"Bengals first month yearly after not playing starters in pre season…" a fan commented.

"Me watching the @Browns every season," one fan tweeted.

"Colts fans watching Daniel Jones throw the ball," another fan commented.

Daniel Jones signed a one-year $14 million contract with the Colts this offseason. However, some of their fans aren't too optimistic that he will lead them to success.

"When the @Panthers are 1-6 again after we were told we needed more wide receivers," a user commented.

"This is for the Stefanski coaching staff," a fan wrote.

"Insert Jared Goff in the playoffs," one fan said.

"Me with the raiders every f**kin season," another fan said.

The Raiders have struggled in the past few seasons, last making the playoffs in 2021.

The 2025 regular season will start on Sept. 4, when the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Eagles, host the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in February. It's customary that the previous season's champions play the first game of the following season.

