Top-10 prospect Laiatu Latu sets target on Patrick Mahomes ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Patrick Mahomes has a target on his back the size of the Empire State Building. While the Chiefs quarterback is off celebrating in a club or on an island somewhere, a long list of players hope to drag him down, at least on the gridiron.

Speaking in an interview with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio on Wednesday, Laiatu Latu named Patrick Mahomes as the quarterback he wanted to sack the most. Here was Florio's question that prompted the response:

"[00:03:31] Who's the quarterback that you're most looking forward to putting on his butt? [00:03:34]"

Laiatu Latu responded with the name of three-time Super Bowl winning quarterback:

"[00:03:34] I think Pat Mahomes, especially with all the Super Bowls that he's won so far, I feel like getting him down would be almost a dream come true. [00:03:41]" [6.9]

Latu, a star who spent two years with the University of Washington before dominating at UCLA, comes into the NFL Draft as one of the most coveted players in the class at any position. Latu racked up an eye-popping 21.5 sacks and 34 total sacks in his last 25 games.

Patrick Mahomes aims to reverse production decline in 2024 Super Bowl defense season

Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LVIII - Winning Head Coach and MVP Press Conference

While the Kansas City Chiefs managed to get the best ending in the league, the regular season left plenty to be desired from the quarterback. The passer saw a sizable decline in touchdown passes, a career-high in interceptions and the fewest number of wins in his career.

In 2022, Mahomes threw for 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In 2023, he threw for just 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. As a comparison, Dak Prescott, who was raked over the coals by analysts after his performance in 2022, threw for 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions that season.

Mahomes also ended the season with a 10-6 record in games he started, which is the lowest number of his career and multiple wins short of his next-lowest win total in every year since 2019.

Of course, he still proved plenty in 2023 with a run on the road through the playoffs with wins over Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson when it mattered most. Unlike in previous years, 2023 arguably served as his healthiest season in a Super Bowl-winning season as well.

He got the desired result in the end, but most agree that there was plenty of room for improvement between September and January.

Will Patrick Mahomes bounce back or will the regular-season decline continue into 2024?

