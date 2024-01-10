Top 10 most sacked NFL QBs in the 2023 season feat. Sam Howell, Bryce Young and more

Protecting your quarterback is job one for NFL offenses and for players like Washington Commanders' Sam Howell, that didn't happen often enough.

With the regular season now finished, quarterbacks who got their fair share of punishment from a host of defensive ends that live to steal the souls of quarterbacks, it's a nice time to rest...particularly for Sam Howell.

There was a time when Sam Howell was on track to break David Carr's most-sacked record (76), but the offensive line steadied down the stretch.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But with that in mind, who are the top 10 most-sacked quarterbacks from the 2023 season? Let's take a look.

#10 - Tommy DeVito - New York Giants

Despite playing just 10 games, DeVito was sacked 37 times behind a Giants offensive line that was like a hot knife through butter at times this season.

While DeVito's ability to escape pressure was impressive, when defensive coordinators turned up the heat, he was left with nowhere to go.

#9 - Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

It is surprising to see Jackson land inside the top 10 as the Ravens laid waste to a lot of teams this year, but still, Lamar was sacked 37 times in his 16 games.

With Baltimore having the No. 1 seed in the AFC, head coach John Harbaugh will hope that his offensive line can protect Jackson better than they did in the regular season.

#8 - C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts

Stroud had a superb rookie season as he led the Texans to a postseason appearance, but he was got after...a lot. He was sacked 38 times in his 15 games.

Part of that was protection, another part was Storud being a rookie and not knowing when to throw the ball away.

He took a lot of hits this year as he missed a couple of games with a concussion.

# 7 - Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys

Dak had an MVP-caliber season, but his offensive line, which has chopped and changed throughout the season, allowed 38 sacks.

With the Cowboys having the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the offensive line will need to keep Prescott upright if they are to go on a deep playoff run.

# 6 - Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The "Bake Show" has led the Buccaneers to the playoffs in the first year post-Tom Brady. In 17 games, Mayfield was sacked 40 times, but that didn't seem to stop him from winning the NFC South and securing a home playoff game.

#5 - Justin Fields - Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Given how easily Fields can escape the pocket, this has led him into some sacks that he didn't need to take. He was taken down 44 times this season and he only played 13 games.

Going forward, the Bears need to protect Fields better, and Fields also needs to protect himself as well.

#4 - Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos

Wilson was sacked 45 times in what looks like to be his final season in Denver and keep in mind, due to his injury guarantees, he sat the final few games.

Wilson had one of his better seasons statistically, but in 15 games to be sacked 45 times isn't ideal.

#3 - Zach Wilson - New York Jets

Wilson was sacked 46 times in 12 games for the Jets as the offensive line struggled mightily all year.

Even with Aaron Rodgers prior to his injury, in those four snaps, he was running for his life. Wilson got sacked and often at times, he stood no chance.

# 2 - Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers

In his rookie season, Young was a lamb to the slaughter at times, getting sacked a whopping 62 times in 16 games.

Things were tough enough with his lack of weapons, but then we add in the lack of protection and it all adds up to a tough time for the rookie.

# 1 - Sam Howell - Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders

For Sam Howell, his first year as starting quarterback didn't go as planned. While being in a new system is tough, Sam Howell also got sacked for fun.

In total, Sam Howell would get taken to ground a monstrous 65 times in 17 games as the Commanders' offensive line was really poor.