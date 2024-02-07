Top 5 best Super Bowl 58 parlay bets

The football world will be tuning in to the Super Bowl 58 battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers will be making their second trip to the big game in four seasons, while the Chiefs are the defending champions.

Coincidentally, the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl 54. While San Francisco wants to avenge that defeat, Kansas City wants to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots.

While this February 11 showdown at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium is shaping to be thrilling, the excitement heightens when bettors hit parlay bets. The winnings get multiplied from a small wager, making that person feel like winning the Super Bowl too.

That said, here are the Super Bowl 58 bets with a high chance of hitting. Place your money on these multi-leg bets, and you can be on your way to a massive payday.

#5 – The anytime touchdown scorer parlay for Super Bowl 58

Travis Kelce anytime touchdown (+100)

Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown (-140)

Christian McCaffrey anytime touchdown (-240)

Pacheco has scored a rushing touchdown in all three Kansas City Chiefs playoff games this season. He is in an excellent position to cross the goal line against a San Francisco 49ers defense that surrendered more than 100 yards to Aaron Jones and three rushing touchdowns to the Detroit Lions.

Meanwhile, Kelce is on an upward trend going into Super Bowl 58, scoring three touchdowns in the last two games. Patrick Mahomes won’t stop getting him the ball, leading to more scoring opportunities. He remains the Chiefs’ top touchdown option for passing plays in the red zone.

Finally, McCaffrey has two touchdowns each against the Lions and the Green Bay Packers. The Chiefs have struggled to stop the run, and San Francisco’s dominant offensive line can make them pay by creating massive gaps for McCaffrey. Some of those holes should lead to a touchdown.

#4 – A Super Bowl 58 parlay for a 49ers victory

San Francisco 49ers moneyline (-125)

Under 47.5 (-110)

Brock Purdy over 11.5 rushing yards (-110)

The 49ers are slightly favored to win Super Bowl 58 with a point spread less than a field goal. Meanwhile, two top defensive teams during the regular season will face off, giving it a high probability of a low-scoring game.

The Chiefs’ defense will put pressure on Purdy to beat them. However, his underrated pocket presence gives him the awareness to take the ball if the protection collapses. Keeping the ball several times within the game makes his rushing yards total an easy bet.

#3 – The Super Bowl 58 ground game parlay

Christian McCaffrey over 88.5 rushing yards

Deebo Samuel over 13.5 rushing yards

Patrick Mahomes over 14.5 rushing yards (-180)

The 49ers will keep feeding Christian McCaffrey until the Chiefs stop their ground attack. But before they do, they could have amassed more than 89 rushing yards. He is up for a big game if they don’t, even if they limit his catches.

Meanwhile, Kyle Shanahan will mix up his attack by involving Samuel in their Super Bowl 58 ground game through sweep and counterplays. Adding that element of surprise will catch the Chiefs’ defense off guard.

Finally, Mahomes is the best quarterback to evade pressure. If the protection around him breaks, he uses his nimble feet to gain positive yardage. He’s averaging 25 rushing yards per game in the playoffs, making that 14.5 easy to break.

#2 – The Christian McCaffrey parlay

Christian McCaffrey 35+ rushing yards each half

Christian McCaffrey 100+ rushing yards

Christian McCaffrey anytime touchdown

Christian McCaffrey most rushing yards

The 49ers never abandoned the ground game despite being down against the Packers and the Lions. As a result, McCaffrey delivered. They will continue to have him as the focal point of their offense, helping shorten the game for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.

Likewise, the Chiefs’ defense surrendered an average of 113 rushing yards per game. That’s a reasonable probability for McCaffrey to go over the century mark in Super Bowl 58

#1 – The Travis Kelce parlay

Chiefs moneyline (+125)

Travis Kelce over 70.5 yards

Travis Kelce over 6.5 receptions

Travis Kelce most receiving yards

It’s hard to imagine a Chiefs playoff game without feeling Travis Kelce’s impact, especially when he’s fired up after hearing the boos from 49ers fans during Super Bowl 58 opening night. But aside from feelings, the numbers show that he’s playing better in the clutch.

He never went below 70 yards in his last 12 postseason games. That number includes his 116-yard performance against the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Championship Game. Kelce also caught all 11 balls thrown to him, breaking Jerry Rice’s all-time postseason receptions record.

The 49ers will have an approach to stopping Travis Kelce. But somehow, he and Mahomes find ways to connect. Even if Taylor Swift watches the game in person, her boyfriend will take center stage.