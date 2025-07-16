Top 5 highest paid Guards in NFL after Trey Smith's $94,000,000 Chiefs contract extension

Trey Smith has been a part of the Kansas City Chiefs since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He has established himself as a key player on the roster and has won two Super Bowl championships so far.

In four seasons, Trey Smith played in 67 games for Andy Reid's team. He has recorded a total of 4435 offensive snaps while being honored as a Pro Bowler last season. Now, the Chiefs have made him the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

Let us have a look at the top five highest-paid guards in the league following Smith's new extension.

Top 5 highest-paid guards in the NFL ft. Trey Smith

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs)

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a new contract extension with Trey Smith. According to reports, he has agreed to a four-year deal worth $94 million. The extension includes $70 million in guaranteed money and makes him the highest-paid guard in the league.

The Chiefs had placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Trey Smith in February. Last season, he was tied in the league for the most pass block snaps without letting in a sack (665).

Landon Dickerson (Philadelphia Eagles)

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Landon Dickerson in the second round of the draft in the same year as Trey Smith. He has been honored as a Pro Bowler three times and is considered one of the better guards in the league. Last season, Dickerson won the Super Bowl with the Eagles after defeating the Chiefs in dominating fashion.

Before the start of the 2024 season, the Eagles handed Landon Dickerson a four-year deal worth $84 million with the team. It also included $20 million in signing bonuses along with $50 million in guaranteed money.

Chris Lindstrom (Atlanta Falcons)

Two years before Trey Smith joined the league, the Atlanta Falcons acquired Chris Lindstrom in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. The team decided to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract in May 2022, keeping him with the team through 2023.

In March 2023, the 3x Pro Bowler agreed to a new deal with the Falcons. He signed a five-year extension worth $105 million. However, in August 2024, the team restructured his contract, converting a part of his $12.5 million base pay into bonuses. This was to clear cap space and help facilitate a trade for outside linebacker Matthew Judon.

Quenton Nelson (Indianapolis Colts)

Next on the list is 7x Pro Bowler Quenton Nelson. The Colts picked him up in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. Nelson has made the First-Team All-Pro three times in seven seasons.

In September 2022, Nelson signed a contract extension with the Colts after finishing the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. He agreed to a four-year deal worth $80 million that included $60 million in guaranteed money. He was the highest-paid guard in league history at the time.

Robert Hunt (Carolina Panthers)

Robert Hunt spent the first three seasons in the league with the Miami Dolphins. They acquired him with the 39th pick in the 2020 NFL draft. In March 2024, he joined the Carolina Panthers.

Robert Hunt agreed to a five-year deal worth $100 million with the Panthers. With an average annual salary of $20 million, he is one of the top five highest-paid guards in the NFL.

