"Top Gun 3": NFL fans thrilled as Travis Kelce and Tom Cruise link up at Taylor Swift's London concert

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Top Gun 3": NFL fans thrilled as Travis Kelce and Tom Cruise link up at Taylor Swift's London concert

"Top Gun 3": NFL fans thrilled as Travis Kelce and Tom Cruise link up at Taylor Swift's London concert

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 23, 2024 14:41 GMT
NFL fans thrilled as Travis Kelce and Tom Cruise link up at Taylor Swift
NFL fans thrilled as Travis Kelce and Tom Cruise link up at Taylor Swift's London concert (Credits: Getty)

Tom Cruise and Travis Kelce were spotted together at Taylor Swift's latest concert in London on Saturday. The international superstar has been trotting the globe playing songs from her entire career, and Kelce has done his best to be at as many shows as possible.

Cruise is as famous as they come. He's a true movie star who has made some of the biggest films of the last few years. Kelce and the Top Gun actor appeared to be hitting it off as Blank Space played. This left fans awestruck and shocked that Kelce was able to meet and befriend one of the most famous people on earth.

also-read-trending Trending

Cruise is as famous as they come. He's a true movie star who has made some of the biggest films of the last few years. Kelce and the Top Gun actor appeared to be hitting it off as Blank Space played.

"Next stop Hollywood Mission Impossible & Top Gun cameos," one fan said.
"Travis is having the time of his freaking life. It's so good to see him so happy," another fan added.
"Travis Kelce must have insane amounts of charisma," one fan said.
"This is no longer real life. We are in an alternate timeline," another fan said.

In the span of roughly one year, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has gone from NFL-famous to world-famous. He started dating one of the most famous artists of all time, and now he's dancing and singing with one of the most famous actors of all time.

Travis Kelce and Tom Cruise were not the only stars who went to London Night Two

The Eras Tour is quickly becoming a cultural event, and everyone is trying to go at least once. Aside from diehard fans of Taylor Swift's music and Travis Kelce, loads of celebrities have worked their way into the stands. In London on June 22, many more added their name to that list.

Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Selena Gomez, J.J. Watt, Mac Jones, Danica Patrick, Ethan Hawke, Blake Lively, Aaron Rodgers, Jennifer Lawrence, and so many others have attended Swift's shows. Cruise is the latest mega-star to join the list.

Travis Kelce has met tons of famous people
Travis Kelce has met tons of famous people

Tom Cruise was seen with Kelce, but they weren't the only celebrities in attendance. They were joined by Greta Gerwig, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Liam Hemsworth, and of course, Jason Kelce as well.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी