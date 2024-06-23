"Top Gun 3": NFL fans thrilled as Travis Kelce and Tom Cruise link up at Taylor Swift's London concert

Tom Cruise and Travis Kelce were spotted together at Taylor Swift's latest concert in London on Saturday. The international superstar has been trotting the globe playing songs from her entire career, and Kelce has done his best to be at as many shows as possible.

Cruise is as famous as they come. He's a true movie star who has made some of the biggest films of the last few years. Kelce and the Top Gun actor appeared to be hitting it off as Blank Space played. This left fans awestruck and shocked that Kelce was able to meet and befriend one of the most famous people on earth.

"Next stop Hollywood Mission Impossible & Top Gun cameos," one fan said.

"Travis is having the time of his freaking life. It's so good to see him so happy," another fan added.

"Travis Kelce must have insane amounts of charisma," one fan said.

"This is no longer real life. We are in an alternate timeline," another fan said.

In the span of roughly one year, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has gone from NFL-famous to world-famous. He started dating one of the most famous artists of all time, and now he's dancing and singing with one of the most famous actors of all time.

Travis Kelce and Tom Cruise were not the only stars who went to London Night Two

The Eras Tour is quickly becoming a cultural event, and everyone is trying to go at least once. Aside from diehard fans of Taylor Swift's music and Travis Kelce, loads of celebrities have worked their way into the stands. In London on June 22, many more added their name to that list.

Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Selena Gomez, J.J. Watt, Mac Jones, Danica Patrick, Ethan Hawke, Blake Lively, Aaron Rodgers, Jennifer Lawrence, and so many others have attended Swift's shows. Cruise is the latest mega-star to join the list.

Travis Kelce has met tons of famous people

Tom Cruise was seen with Kelce, but they weren't the only celebrities in attendance. They were joined by Greta Gerwig, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Liam Hemsworth, and of course, Jason Kelce as well.